No More Fumbling: Android Auto Adds a Button That Makes Driving Safer

Android Auto exit button feature
© nextpit
Android Auto is a widely used in-car platform that offers flexible controls via your phone, voice commands, or the built-in infotainment system. However, for drivers relying on the infotainment display, the experience varies—some vehicles offer dedicated dash or steering controls, while others lack even a basic home button, making it cumbersome to exit or return to the main screen. Fortunately, a recent Android Auto update appears to address this long-standing issue.

Previously, if your car’s infotainment system lacked a dedicated back or home key, exiting Android Auto involved multiple steps: either reaching for your smartphone, navigating the Android Auto UI, or selecting your car brand’s in-line app shortcut—not exactly convenient, especially while driving.

This wasn’t an issue in vehicles that offer physical shortcut buttons, but for others, it meant a less intuitive and more distracting process.

New Exit Button Now Rolling Out

According to multiple reports on Reddit, Android Auto has started rolling out a dedicated exit or home shortcut on select vehicles. This new button allows drivers to quickly return to their car’s native infotainment dashboard with a single tap, without hunting for physical controls.

Android Auto gains new exit button
Google is rolling out an updated Android Auto interface that adds an exit button on the quick access panel. / © Reddit/u/ZaxBarkas

The shortcut appears on the quick access app pane, located at the top-left corner above the clock. It’s represented by a downward arrow icon, and once tapped, it immediately exits Android Auto and returns users to the main infotainment interface.

Improved Convenience and Safety

This seemingly small addition is actually a significant usability upgrade. Not only does it make the interface more convenient, but it also enhances safety, allowing drivers to switch out of Android Auto without fumbling through menus or tapping on their phone.

Currently, the new feature seems to be part of a server-side update, and it’s being released in stages rather than as a full rollout. Early reports show that the shortcut is now visible on vehicles from Toyota (including Sienna and Camry), Lexus, Mazda, Subaru, and Honda.

Have you noticed the new exit button in Android Auto on your car? If so, which make and model do you drive? Let us know in the comments!

Via: 9to5Google Source: Reddit

Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
