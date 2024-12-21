Android 16 Could Let You Hide AI Writing Features From The Keyboard

AI seems to be taking over many aspects of Android devices. While AI can be helpful, its integration into numerous features can sometimes be annoying—especially if you don’t use those features regularly. Google appears to be working on giving users better control over which AI functionalities appear on their Android devices, starting with keyboards in Android 16 .

Google recently released the second developer preview (DP2) of Android 16, highlighting system-level improvements such as enhanced haptics, cloud-based photo picker support, and more stable refresh rate handling. However, hidden within the update is a new Writing Tools API.

What the new Android 16 Writing Tools API does

According to documentation uncovered (via Android Authority), this API enables apps to disable AI-powered writing tools like text generation and proofreading from the keyboard when users enter sensitive information such as passwords or credit card numbers on the text fields.

This functionality improves the accuracy of how keyboards interact with different input fields in apps. More importantly, it offers users greater control over which AI features are enabled on their keyboards. From a privacy and security perspective, this could help prevent AI-powered tools from accessing sensitive data that users input into the fields.

Notably, Google’s Gboard already adjusts its layout based on the type of input field in use. However, the new Writing Tools API would extend this functionality to custom and third-party keyboards, making the feature more universally available.

Details on other potential functions of the Writing Tools API remain unclear. Google might reveal more in future developer previews or upcoming beta releases of Android 16.

In addition to the new API, Android 16 DP2 includes advanced haptic APIs that allow precise tuning of vibration amplitude and frequency. There’s also a new lock screen shortcut, which users can customize to quickly launch a notes app. For a complete list of features and updates in Android 16, check out our Android 16 hub.

What other features would you like to see in Android 16? Share your thoughts in the comments below!