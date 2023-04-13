Android 14 Beta 1 is Now Ready to be Installed on Google Pixel Phones

Right on Google's release window, the Android 14 Beta 1 is now available to download for testers. The first batch of devices to be updated are the Google Pixel 4a and later models such as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro .

The first beta of Android 14 is only part of a Google's series of releases before a stable and public version of the operating system is shipped, which is expected to arrive as early as August of this year. Likewise, not all features planned for Android 14 will be present on this installment, although users should also expect a handful of bug fixes in tow.

What is new on Android 14 Beta 1: Back Gesture, Weather at Glance, Transparent Navigation, etc.

Besides the usual fixes to issues and optimizations of services and apps, the Beta 1 adds the familiar changes already shown in the Developer Preview of the upcoming Android OS. This includes the predictive back gesture encapsulated in a new button and support of transparent navigation bar in all apps.

On the lock screen, Google allows users to toggle off or on the weather widget on the Glance section. But as some users noted, the feature is still not showing any changes regardless of which option you're going to pick. However, the redesigned weather widget that was mentioned in the Developer Preview is not yet visible in this release.

Android 14 OS is adding a Nearby action button in the Share menu. / © NextPit

As highlighted in our Android 14 hub, the Nearby Share button is now visible inside the share sheet window. It would be applicable when sharing web pages via Google Chrome. And as for sharing a picture or video, new Create Album and Create Link customizable action buttons were added alongside the copy shortcut.

While minor, the markup tool inside the photo editing tools is enhanced. For instance, highlighter pens are previewing which color is selected. Subsequently, changing the hue is automatically reflected in the pen icons.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7 Pro Google's Pixel 7 Pro is hugely discounted on Amazon today. To device database

How to install Android 14 Beta on Google Pixel Phones

Currently, the beta program is compatible for Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a (review), and Pixel 7 series (review). If you have one of the eligible Pixel handsets, you can get and install the latest over-the-air Android 14 iterations by enrolling in the beta program. You'll also get the to upgrade to the next beta once available. Alternatively, downgrading to Android 13 OS is supported if you decide to opt out.

Are you planning to install Android 14 OS ahead of the definitive version? Which Google Pixel device are you running it on? We'd like to hear your experience in the comment section.