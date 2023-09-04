Amazon Fire Max at $239 is a Perfect Tablet for Kids and Casual Users

Amazon is kicking off its Labor Day sale with a gigantic discount for the new Fire Max slab. The 11-inch tablet has just been launched a few months ago, but it is now seeing its price return to the all-time low of $239 (regular) that we saw last month.

This deal ultimately saves you $40 or 14 percent off the usual listing at $279 for the 128 GB variant with no ads on the lock screen. The 64 GB option without ads is also on sale at $204 from $249 (16 percent off). All of these configurations come in a lone gray colorway.

Amazon Fire Max 11 (2023)

The Fire Max is the most capable tablet you can buy from Amazon

Amazon's Fire Max is the latest and most feature-packed tablet, which is great for casual users or kids. It ships with a newer octa-core processor that has two of its primary cores clocked at higher speeds. This ensures smooth browsing and casual gaming. Plus, the chip is paired with 4 GB of RAM and expandable onboard storage using a microSD card for up to 1 terabyte.

The design and build are advantages the Fire Max brings to the table. It is made of aluminum that wraps the high-res 11-inch LCD screen. This makes it lightweight and thin by tipping at 490 grams and 7.5 mm, respectively. Despite this, the slate is more durable compared to most alternatives. Amazon compares the Fire Max to be 3x stronger than the Apple iPad 10 our colleague reviewed.

Amazon's Fire Max tablet can be paired with the official Fire keyboard with trackpad and stylus pen. / © Amazon

You also do get a more than decent 14-hour battery on the tablet between charges. The only gripe we see is the slow charging time, but you can always pair it with a high-wattage adapter to improve the refilling speed. Furthermore, there is an 8 MP camera on each back and rear side. This snapper takes 1080p video.

The Amazon Fire Max runs on Fire OS, which is still based on Android. While it doesn't have a Google Play Store app, the giant retailer offers apps and services through the Amazon Appstore. And because it runs on Amazon's operating system, the Alexa assistant is a native function of the tablet and allows you to have hands-free control with your smart home devices.

The promotion has started today, it's unknown if how many days this will run. But considering the Amazon tablet is a fresh entry, you might consider checking it out on their store while the saving is still available. More importantly, the official accessories that are fit for the Fire Max are on sale too.

