Allpowers R1500 Review: Super-efficient 1 kWh Power Station

Can an obscure power station brand keep up with established brands? Perhaps we won't be categorizing it as an obscure brand for long because the R1500 from Allpowers has entered the fray with some pretty strong credentials. Allpowers' power station, primarily intended for emergency power supply, delivers a constant 1,800 W with an incredible efficiency of 83 percent. In this detailed nextpit review, you can discover where Allpowers still falls short before it can bridge the gap with brands such as Jackery, Bluetti, and Ecoflow.

Rating

Good Two battery ports

Quick charge function

Convenient transport and storage design

Super-efficient power station Bad Minimal app support Allpowers R1500: All deals

Design and connections The Allpowers R1500 offers a versatile range of connections, allowing you to power up to eleven devices simultaneously. There are even two wireless charging pads on top of the power station. Pros: Side handles are concealed elegantly.

Eleven available connection ports.

Two wireless charging pads. Cons: Not all ports are covered.

No cable compartment. Getting the Allpowers R1500 out of the box is not an easy task with its compact shape and recessed side handles. However, you can ease it out of the box by turning it upside down and gently shaking it. Thanks to the compact carrying solution, the power station is extremely compact and easy to transport. Allpowers opted for a gray-black color combination for the R1500. The Allpowers R1500 tips the scales at 16.7 kg and measures 41.3 × 31.2 × 26.5 cm. The square design of the Allpowers R1500 is practical for transportation and storage purposes. You can easily store additional luggage or crates of beer in the trunk for a weekend trip on top of the power station without missing a beat. Thanks to the rubber-coated feet, the Allpowers power station also has a non-slip base. Allpowers cleverly hides the side handles of the R1500. The design is discreetly unspectacular thanks to the black and grey color scheme. / © nextpit The front has eleven connections ready to serve you. The range of connections is quite versatile, comprising the following: 4x 230 V sockets

2x 100W USB-C connections

2x 18W USB-A outputs

2x 15W wireless charging pads

1x cigarette lighter Allpowers refrained from fitting protective covers on all the connections. Only connections offering AC output and the cigarette lighter are protected from dirt, moisture, and other unwanted riffraff with a cover. The connections are all located in front of the power station. It's just a shame that the USB ports are not protected with covers. / © nextpit On the right side, you will find two options to charge the portable power station. One, you can connect the Allpowers power station to your home network or recharge it via solar power. You will also find the connections here protected from external elements by a push-to-open cover. Caution!: Power Station Safety 101: Avoid Hidden Dangers! On the right are the two connections for supplying the Allpowers R1500 with juice. / © nextpit There are two battery connections on the left side of the R1500. Above the additional connections, you will find ventilation slots of the R1500. There is no earth port like on the Bluetti AC70. Last but not least, you will find two wireless charging pads on the top of the Allpowers R1500. On the left, you will find two connections for expansion batteries. Above that you can see the distinctive ventilation slots. / © nextpit

Display and app Operating the R1500 is easy enough using buttons for the AC and DC power supply. If you want to just monitor the power station or set the charging mode, you can use the Allpowers app to assist you. Pros: Smart display. Cons: Device is not saved in the app when connected via Bluetooth.

Minimal settings options in the app. The Allpowers app is available to monitor and operate the Allpowers power station remotely. The emphasis here is monitoring, as the software support does not offer a particularly wide range of control options. Let's begin with the setup. You can choose between a Bluetooth or WLAN connection. We recommend connecting via Wi-Fi, as we had to add the R1500 every time we added the power station via Bluetooth in the app. It is possible this mode was primarily intended by the manufacturer for the setup process. Here's a tip if the power station is not shown in the app during setup: Press the DC button for several seconds to enter the WLAN and Bluetooth pairing mode of the R1500. The small screen always keeps you up to date on the status of the input and output power. In pairing mode, the display shows you the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth icons. / © nextpit The Allpowers app looks pretty minimal as do the number of setting options. In principle, you can only select the charging mode and control the AC and DC power supply. The main menu of the Allpowers app shows you the input and output power. The app also informs you about the battery status. / © nextpit In the main menu, you can see the battery status in addition to the input and output power. If you want to know how much longer the power station requires to charge, you will have to take a look at the small screen as the information is incorrectly displayed in the app. Finally, you have options for the charging mode in the other settings. The setting options in the Allpowers app are limited. You can set the charging mode in the other settings. / © nextpit

Battery and performance The Allpowers R1500 impresses with an outstanding efficiency of 83 percent. The maximum output power of 1,800 W is also very decent and is reliably achieved in the test. However, we noticed an unusual progression when charging the Allpowers power station. Pros: UPS function.

Pass-through charging function.

Power station only discharges up to five percent. Cons: Does not charge completely without the risk of overheating. The Allpowers R1500 has plenty of power underneath the hood. It proved this in the nextpit benchmark, where it consumed 1,183 Wh during a complete charging process, of which you can use up to 906 Wh. The resulting efficiency of 83 percent is simply astounding. To illustrate this: The AC180, Bluetti's 1 kWh power station with 1,800 W output, has an efficiency of "only" 74 percent. nextpit sheds light on what capacity and duty cycles mean for power stations To charge to 80 percent of the LiFeP04 battery, you will need exactly 45 minutes, just as Allpowers promised. Allpowers claims it will retain 80 percent of the original capacity after 3,500 charging cycles. However, the charging process takes an unusual course from a battery level of 80 percent onward. The Allpowers R1500 really packs a punch. It proves this with an output power of 1,800 W and an incredible efficiency of 83 percent. / © nextpit Up to 80 percent battery level, the R1500 charges with a constant 1,500 W from the socket. Afterward, an icon on the screen indicates that the temperature is too high and the Allpowers power station throttles the input power to 515 W for safety reasons. While throttling the charging power above 80 percent is normal, we were a little surprised by the overheating warning. An alternative would be to charge the R1500 off-grid if you have a compatible solar panel on hand. An XT60 port is available to charge the R1500 with up to 650 W of solar power. Also read: How to connect your power station to a solar panel With an output power of 1,800 W, the R1500 doesn't need to be afraid of the competition. Here is an interesting feature when discharging: The R1500 switches off at just five percent remaining capacity. This is a standard procedure to protect the battery. However, manufacturers usually calibrate the battery display so that the "actual" five percent remaining capacity is then displayed as zero percent. It is not possible to set this DoD (Depth of Discharge) manually via the app. With other power stations, such as the Ecoflow Delta 2 Max, the app offers a corresponding option. Forgot your smartphone's charging cable? No problem! There are even two Qi pads on the top for wireless charging with up to 15 W. / © nextpit You can also make use of the high output power in conjunction with the existing UPS function. In other words, you can plug the R1500 between a consumer and the power grid. If you were to lose power, the R1500 will seamlessly take over as an emergency power supply. The Allpowers R1500 also offers a pass-through charging function. The power consumed in this scenario does not take the lossy route via the inverter and battery cells but is looped through directly from the 230 V mains to the 230 V consumer.