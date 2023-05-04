Xiaomi Pipi Lamp review: Smart lamp with an attitude

The Xiaomi Pipi Lamp sounds cute, but it has a lot going for it. There's a camera in the middle of the lamp's head, and the desk lamp has its own personality, or should I say two. NextPit purchased a lamp from China and reviewed it for you.

At the major Xiaomi event in China which revealed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra (read our review), the Pipi Lamp was actually just a footnote. However, the cute lamp did cause quite a stir at the very end of the event. After all, a camera and two electric motors with appropriate software gave it something of a personality.

The Xiaomi Pipi Lamp is smarter than it looks. / © NextPit

What does this lamp with a personality do?

When it's not dutifully following your hands on your desk or shining light on a specific spot, the lamp takes a peek around. It wiggles its head, nods encouragingly at you, or even 'blinks' at you and wants to play. If you have problems interpreting the emotions of the Pipi Lamp, you can also view the emotional state in the app and find out: 'My lamp is bored' is one such example.

This can be solved by patting the touch-sensitive surface that is its 'head', or by playing catch with the lamp. Depending on whether you have assigned the "Clingy" or "Noble" personality in the app, it will more or less actively beg for your attention. What does it look like? Just check out the video below: