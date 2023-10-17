MIUI is dead—long live Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun presented the new operating system Xiaomi HyperOS in China last night. HyperOS will replace the well-known user interface MIUI and will not only be found on the company's upcoming smartphones.

Xiaomi presents HyperOS—a historic moment

It had already been hinted that Xiaomi would not continue with its in-house user interface MIUI. But if the theatrical words of Xiaomi founder Lei Jun are to be believed, then the Chinese company is heralding a historic moment with the introduction of HyperOS.

Lei Jun already presents HyperOS on a camouflaged Xiaomi 14 Pro. / © Xiaomi

Of course, this is also primarily a user interface—at least as far as Xiaomi smartphones are concerned. Thus, the CEO already showed a camouflaged Xiaomi 14 Pro to the cameras, on which HyperOS was already preinstalled. The basis will still be Android, in this case in version 14 (Upside Down Cake).

HyperOS is not only for smartphones and tablets

Lei Jun mentioned that HyperOS has been in the works for many years and is more than just a user interface. HyperOS is supposed to function as an operating system across devices. By that, the CEO means not only smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, but also a wider range of products, starting from kitchen utensils like a rice stove, to TVs, cyber robots, fans, and other IoT devices like web cameras, air conditioners, kettles, and robot vacuum cleaners. Not to forget: in a few weeks, not only e-scooters, but also e-cars.

To our regret, the Xiaomi founder did not give any insights on HyperOS and what it offers new for the presentation. Lei Jun also did not provide any initial information about the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, which are expected at the end of the year. We will probably have to be patient. Until then, just read our review of the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which was also quite convincing and will also benefit from the new operating system soon.

Affiliate offer Xiaomi 13 Pro

So, is the Xiaomi 14 or Xiaomi 14 Pro with the new HyperOS already on your shopping list, or at least on your wish list? Feel free to write us your opinion in the comments below - I at least am happy about every entry!