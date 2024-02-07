Hot topics

Save the Date: Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Event Confirmed

nextpit Xiaomi 14 Pro Test
The Xiaomi 14 launch event—for which the company is currently inviting people to MWC 2024 on social platforms—should not hold any surprises. But the latest rumors seem to throw everything overboard: For example, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will not be released globally. Instead, Xiaomi Japan has announced that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be presented worldwide instead.

Xiaomi 14 series launch

Xiaomi 14-Series Launch Event
Xiaomi officially invites you to the MWC on February 25 for the presentation of the Xiaomi 14 series. / © Xiaomi

So now it's official: the Xiaomi 14 series will be presented to us on Sunday, February 25, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona. And even though we have already tested the Chinese version of the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro, the company still has some secrets to confirm as it only mentions a "series".

This could mean anything from a Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro launch or that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is being added on top. This assumption is confirmed by a teaser on Twitter, which originally hints at three camera rings, the lowest of which is gold-colored.

"It's a moment we're sharing with you: On February 25th, the "Lens to tegend" journey begins. So get ready to be inspired by us," says founder and current Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun.

Xiaomi Japan had also already announced via X that the "Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be part of the presentation".

Is the Xiaomi 14 Pro launching in the West?

So far so good, if only the site Xiaomiui had not claimed last year that the Xiaomi 14 Pro would not be coming to Europe at all. And that despite official certification. This claim has now been confirmed again by GSMChina, as Xiaomi has probably changed the model numbers in the meantime to the effect that the Xiaomi 14 Pro is missing the "N1" and "N3" identifiers.

Xiaomi 14 Pro back cover in detail
I have already had a look at the Pro version of the Xiaomi 14. / © nextpit

So it will be exciting up to the event start—that's how we like it, right?

What do you think of the decision, if it actually happens, that the Pro model has to make way for the Ultra version? Let us know what the first thing that goes through your mind is in the comments. At least I'm already curious.

Source: LeiJun/X, GSMChina

