Xiaomi 12 Pro hands-on: A flagship to compete in the premier league

Today Xiaomi introduced the new Xiaomi 12 Pro to the whole world. The device had already been launched on the Chinese market in December of last year, however, only now we had the chance to get our hands on the device. With a specifications table that would make many manufacturers in the West envious, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a really competitive price. But does this model really live up to expectations?

Good 120 Hz display with AdaptiveSync Pro support

120W charging with the adapter in the box

International Warranty Service Bad No 512 GB or 1 TB storage options

Only IP53 certified

Compact design and super modern screen One thing is for sure, even with a 4,700 mAh battery, this is a very thin smartphone. It is only 8.16 mm thick and weighs 205 grams. It's really compact. Here, we have a 6.7-inch screen and it's built with a beautiful curved AMOLED panel. The 1440p resolution brings the pixel density to 522 PPI. When it comes to refresh rate, Xiaomi offers 120 Hz, of course, which works in conjunction with AdaptiveSync Pro technology, which dynamically improves energy efficiency by switching the screen frequency between 1 and 120 Hz. The brightness here goes up to the insane amount of 1500 nits. Also, the fingerprint sensor is integrated under the display. The curved screen of the Xiaomi 12 Pro has 1,500 nits of maximum brightness / © NextPit It is of course too early to speak about the quality of this display with any certainty, but in the time I spent with this device during hands-on time, I didn't notice any difference between the display quality of the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the Pixel 6 Pro, two models I have used heavily in the last few months.

Performance of Snapdragon and Android inside As expected, this device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and supports up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. I'm definitely looking forward to testing it . However, I have to say that more internal storage options were missing here, since we don't have the possibility to expand the memory of this device either. Unfortunately, no benchmark testing could be done on this model, but taking into consideration the results obtained with the Oppo Find X5 Pro, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 should deliver excellent performance. Hopefully, unlike what we saw with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra last year, the heat management of this model will match the quality of the Qualcomm SoC. Also read: How to get the most out of your Xiaomi smartphone Finally, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Xiaomi also informed that the phone will get three major Android updates and four years of support for security updates.

50 MP triple camera When it comes to the camera, the 12 Pro uses three cameras in the back and all the sensors have 50 megapixels each . Here we have a main camera with a Sony IMX707 sensor; an ultrawide-angle camera; and a 2x zoom telephoto camera According to Xiaomi, we have a Night Mode 2.0 that can provide extra high color fidelity in night shots. Another feature is the so-called CyberFocus technology. The front camera has a 32 MP shooter. The highlight of this picture is certainly the telephoto lens of this model / © NextPit At first glance, the camera quality is good, it works the light very well and keeps the natural colors of the scene. However, the 2x optical zoom is not really a highlight compared to competitors and the 20x digital zoom does not have the same quality as the Super Res Zoom function of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. However, it is still too early to tell, since I have only had a short time with the device in my hands. So, you will have to wait for the full review of the Xiaomi 12 Pro to get more details about this feature.

Fast charging at 120 Watts! Finally, the battery has a capacity of 4600 mAh, which can be charged with up to 120 watts ! And let me tell you, that's insane: it's only 18 minutes to charge the phone up to 100%. We had the chance to test the manufacturer's 120W fast charging in the Xiaomi 11T Pro review and the result was really impressive. So I don't think we will have any surprises here. Also, the wireless and reverse charging are at 50 and 10 Watts respectively. I am really curious to see how the Xiaomi 12 Pro will fare in terms of battery life in a real-life test.

Xiaomi 12 Pro technical specifications Xiaomi 12 Pro specs Product Xiaomi 12 Pro Image Display 6.73 inch, Curved AMOLED

3,200 x 1,440 pixels, 120 Hz adaptive SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 128 / 256 GB ROM

8 / 12 GB RAM Software MIUI 13 with Android 12 Rear camera Main camera: 50 MP

Ultra-wide-angle: 50 MP

Telephoto camera: 50 MP Front camera 32 MP Battery 4600 mAh

Wired charging: 120 W

Wireless charging: 50 W

Reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5 & 6 (ac/ax), BT 5.2, NFC, Dual GPS/Galileo, GLONASS/BDS Dimensions and weight 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16 mm, 205 g