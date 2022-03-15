Xiaomi 12 Pro hands-on: A flagship to compete in the premier league
Today Xiaomi introduced the new Xiaomi 12 Pro to the whole world. The device had already been launched on the Chinese market in December of last year, however, only now we had the chance to get our hands on the device. With a specifications table that would make many manufacturers in the West envious, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a really competitive price. But does this model really live up to expectations?
Good
- 120 Hz display with AdaptiveSync Pro support
- 120W charging with the adapter in the box
- International Warranty Service
Bad
- No 512 GB or 1 TB storage options
- Only IP53 certified
Xiaomi 12 Pro in a nutshell
Out of the box, the Xiaomi 12 Pro really is a premium smartphone, and on paper too. Xiaomi didn't skimp here. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage, this smartphone has everything a flagship in 2022 needs.
Xiaomi curiously announced pricing in US dollars, but didn't commit to launching the phone in the country. So, the Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at $999, which is a really competitive price if you think that the iPhone 13 Pro can be found starting at the same price. The Google Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, costs a bit less, starting at $899.
In addition, the company also brings a warranty service for the phone that should make a difference when choosing a new mobile, especially when it protects the device in case of screen breakage for the first 6 months. However, we do not have IP67 or IP68 certification here, only IP53 which protects against water splashes.
Once we get the device in our office, this hands-on of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be updated.
Compact design and super modern screen
One thing is for sure, even with a 4,700 mAh battery, this is a very thin smartphone. It is only 8.16 mm thick and weighs 205 grams. It's really compact. Here, we have a 6.7-inch screen and it's built with a beautiful curved AMOLED panel. The 1440p resolution brings the pixel density to 522 PPI.
When it comes to refresh rate, Xiaomi offers 120 Hz, of course, which works in conjunction with AdaptiveSync Pro technology, which dynamically improves energy efficiency by switching the screen frequency between 1 and 120 Hz. The brightness here goes up to the insane amount of 1500 nits. Also, the fingerprint sensor is integrated under the display.
It is of course too early to speak about the quality of this display with any certainty, but in the time I spent with this device during hands-on time, I didn't notice any difference between the display quality of the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the Pixel 6 Pro, two models I have used heavily in the last few months.
Performance of Snapdragon and Android inside
As expected, this device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and supports up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. I'm definitely looking forward to testing it . However, I have to say that more internal storage options were missing here, since we don't have the possibility to expand the memory of this device either.
Unfortunately, no benchmark testing could be done on this model, but taking into consideration the results obtained with the Oppo Find X5 Pro, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 should deliver excellent performance. Hopefully, unlike what we saw with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra last year, the heat management of this model will match the quality of the Qualcomm SoC.
Finally, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Xiaomi also informed that the phone will get three major Android updates and four years of support for security updates.
50 MP triple camera
When it comes to the camera, the 12 Pro uses three cameras in the back and all the sensors have 50 megapixels each . Here we have a main camera with a Sony IMX707 sensor; an ultrawide-angle camera; and a 2x zoom telephoto camera
According to Xiaomi, we have a Night Mode 2.0 that can provide extra high color fidelity in night shots. Another feature is the so-called CyberFocus technology. The front camera has a 32 MP shooter.
At first glance, the camera quality is good, it works the light very well and keeps the natural colors of the scene. However, the 2x optical zoom is not really a highlight compared to competitors and the 20x digital zoom does not have the same quality as the Super Res Zoom function of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. However, it is still too early to tell, since I have only had a short time with the device in my hands. So, you will have to wait for the full review of the Xiaomi 12 Pro to get more details about this feature.
Fast charging at 120 Watts!
Finally, the battery has a capacity of 4600 mAh, which can be charged with up to 120 watts ! And let me tell you, that's insane: it's only 18 minutes to charge the phone up to 100%.
We had the chance to test the manufacturer's 120W fast charging in the Xiaomi 11T Pro review and the result was really impressive. So I don't think we will have any surprises here. Also, the wireless and reverse charging are at 50 and 10 Watts respectively.
I am really curious to see how the Xiaomi 12 Pro will fare in terms of battery life in a real-life test.
Xiaomi 12 Pro technical specifications
Early Verdict
At first glance, the Xiaomi 12 Pro looks like a great competitor in the smartphone market, as we finally have another option among Android flagships. Of course, we have a big bet from Xiaomi here as well, and it will be very interesting to see how the manufacturer will compete with Google, Samsung, and OnePlus in the coming months.
Regarding price and availability, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available for around $999 in selected markets. However, despite the pricing in US dollars, Xiaomi didn't confirm any plans for selling the device in North America.
Of course, it is still early to express any concrete opinion about this model, but as I said above, expectations are the best.
Now I want to know from you, what is your opinion about the Xiaomi 12 Pro? Would you trade your current flagship for a model from the Chinese manufacturer?
Does it come without their crappy ad-based skin?
I will pay attention to that in the review, as you know, the hands-on time is really quick, and personally I didn't see it, but I can't confirm it. I hope it will not be there!
thank you