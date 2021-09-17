24 hours with Xiaomi's 11T Pro: It's chunky but the specs rock!

Xiaomi has introduced the 11T Pro in response to the iPhone 13. Recently released without the suffix "Mi", there are insane features like 120-watt Quick Charging, one of the best smartphone displays on the market, and a whole lot more for only €650 and above. I hand the chance to use the smartphone for 24 hours on behalf of NextPit, and here's what I think about it!

Good ✓ Quick-Charging with 120 Watts Bad ✕ Pretty big and unwieldy

Day 1 at 8pm: Xiaomi's Quick Charging is extremely fast Possibly by intentional design, Xiaomi did not charge the battery of the 11T Pro before sending it out! For me, that meant I had to charge the smartphone right after copying my data over. As you may have read in Casi's article about Xiaomi's event, the Xiaomi 11T Pro featured Quick-Charging at an insane 120 watts. I didn't look it up, but I suspect that's more watts than my vacuum cleaner! For this daily driver smartphone, that means you can charge the huge 5,000 mAh battery from empty to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. That's a big jump compared to even the Reno 6, which does support Quick-Charging at 65 watts. The bezels are too thick for my taste / © NextPit To my surprise, the Xiaomi 11T Pro didn't even get particularly hot during the Quick Charging process. Here, Xiaomi seems to have successfully designed a way to dissipate heat very well via the 165 x 77 x 8.8 millimeter case. Apart from the fact that the feature is technically very impressive, I find it a bit too "gimmicky" for everyday use. I suspect that, like many quick-charging kings, my phone charging habit will be altered at 120 watts. This means I will no longer charge my smartphone every night, but just when the handset is running on fumes. The process thus changes from going to bed together with the smartphone to making coffee. When the cup is empty, I go to the kitchen and recharge it with some freshly brewed coffee, just like with the Xiaomi 11T Pro. That all of these happens within 17 minutes is nice. However, it is not really necessary worth adjusting my everyday life for.

Day 1 at 10pm: Video call to say goodnight Later in the day as I wanted to bid goodnight, I did a quick video call with a person who is not relevant to our dear readers at this point in time. Note: It is not Edward Snowden. This provided the perfect opportunity to tell you of my first impressions about the display and stereo speakers of the handset. According to the live stream, the manufacturer has put a lot of emphasis on these. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits is far too bright for nighttime use in bed. You should definitely leave the automatic brightness control in MIUI 12.5 enabled. Once the bright display is tamed, it makes your video calls at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution a far more comfortable experience. The OLED display with a 120 Hertz refresh rate has racked up a fair number of accolades / © NextPit Admittedly, the video stream on Messenger WhatsApp is not exactly the highest quality out there. Nevertheless, the video call itself and mechanism of doing so is a lot of fun using Xiaomi's display, especially the 120 Hz refresh rate that offers a buttery smooth experience. However, I reduced it to just 60 Hz right out of the box, despite me being a fan of fast displays in general, though. I could understand the other side really well thanks to stereo speakers. Xiaomi mentioned these in its conference and immediately brags about "Harman Kardon" logo that is plastered at the top of the smartphone. Even though the speakers are loud enough and Xiaomi actually developed a design that prevents you from covering the speakers when holding the handset horizontally, the sound quality is not that awesome. In my opinion, the speakers sound a bit too weak. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a slew of multimedia qualities, but these tend to be more Russo Brothers than Martin Scorsese. Popcorn cinema, but by no means an audio masterpiece!

Day 2 at 8am: Massive smartphone makes its way to the office The next checkpoint in time that I want to tell you about is my journey to the office! It is because the dimensions and the weight of the smartphone weighed me down due to its bulk. Feel free to accuse me of being an immature child who remains stuck in the body of a 28-year-old, but I really had issues with it because the smartphone continued to remain annoying as long as it remained in my pocket. The Xiaomi 11T Pro loosely protrudes from my pants pocket / © NextPit My Thursday pants are stylish suit pants with slanted pockets. And out of this one, the big smartphone continues to stick out rather loosely. That's why I prefer to put it in my jacket pocket for the bike ride to the office. Overall, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is too bulky, even for a handset with a 6.67-inch display. Its heavy weight of 204 grams underlines this impression even more boldly. This is because in order to keep the price of the smartphone low, Xiaomi seems to have skimped a bit on the design. Personally, I find the phone in the Meteorite Gray color variant to be rather ugly, and for me the bezels around the AMOLED display are simply too thick for 2021. That is certainly a matter of preference, but do remember that this is about my initial impressions in the first 24 hours.

2nd day at 2 p.m.: Office boredom and filming Stefan After a super exciting week with Xiaomi's presentation and the unveiling of the new iPhone 13 , a little bit of boredom did set in at 2 pm on Thursday. This is because right after Apple's innovative California Streaming event (Tim Cook is not so evil after all!), every other tech news seemed to be somewhat boring. To escape from the boredom, I filmed Stefan. There are twofold reasons for this: my colleague Stefan looks very good, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro offers exciting camera modes that can be further explored in the coming days. Here, Xiaomi uses the maximum video quality of 8K and the power of the Snapdragon 888 SoC to make it possible to capture some really cool effects.

In reference to my director comparison just now, you can see the so-called "Hitchcock zoom" below, which is quite difficult to achieve with conventional cameras. This is because you have to reduce the focal length when moving towards a subject. The Xiaomi 11T Pro does this all by itself and offers a few other video modes to boot. Apart from that, the camera delivers what you'd expect from a flagship in 2021. You'll enjoy all the benefits (and drawbacks) of a 108-megapixel camera, you can switch to an ultra-wide-angle camera as and when you wish, and you can also use a macro telephoto zoom. But with a resolution of 5 megapixels and a focal length of 50 millimeters, it won't knock the socks off anyone you want to shoot up close. More about the camera of the Xiaomi 11T Pro soon, because I am running out of time with this smartphone.