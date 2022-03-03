OnePlus 10 Pro hands-on: "Settling" expectations

For business reasons, OnePlus announced the flagship for 2022 only in the Chinese market, but that doesn't mean that the OnePlus 10 Pro won't win the world. However, while that doesn't happen, we took advantage of MWC 2022 to test the device. In this hands-on of the OnePlus 10 Pro you can check out our first impressions of the device.

Good Original design

SuperVOOC 80W charging

IP68 Certification Bad Not yet available outside China

The Bendgate issue

OnePlus 10 Pro in a nutshell OnePlus has always been very consistent about its line of high-end smartphones. So, with the OnePlus 10 Pro, it was no different. The device has an original design and a very smooth grip. Compared to the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, this flagship stands out for being really compact and a good curved screen option. Furthermore, on paper, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers high performance and options such as IP68 certification and 80-watt fast charging. By the way, regarding the fast charging technology, this device stands out once again among the premium options in the US market. Finally, although we have not tested the 10 Pro's triple camera module, the collaboration with Hasselblad and the maintenance of the 48 MP Sony IMX789 main sensor indicates that the quality of images tends to be maintained. However, OnePlus switched the ultra-wide-angle sensor in this generation, we now have a Samsung JN1. According to OnePlus, the device should be announced soon in the US. At the moment, I share the pricing in the Chinese market: 8/128 GB: ¥ 4699 (approximately $740).

8/256 GB: ¥ 4,999 (approximately $785).

Original design and curved screen The first thing you notice when you hold the OnePlus 10 Pro in your hands is the SandStone finish on the back. The device uses Gorilla Glass Victus in the construction of the screen and the glass on the back is also manufactured by Corning. What also caught my attention was the lightness of the device. And I don't think it is an exaggeration to say that this is the phone with the best grip that I have tested in 2022. With the screen off, the camera module stands out, as does the Hasselblad signature. However, it is worth noting that the collaboration between the companies was only in the development of the camera software. In this hands-on, we used the variant in Emerald Forest color, which is really beautiful, but the OnePlus 10 Pro also comes in Volcanic Black color. Also read our generation comparison: OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro The camera module of the OnePlus 10 Pro stands out a lot in the emerald green variant / © NextPit Still on the design of this phone, OnePlus uses the edge of the device for the camera module, but apparently, this should not cause compatibility issues with protective cases. Also, the buttons are easy to reach and the "Alert Slider" click is crisp and offers three options: silent, vibrate and ring. Regarding the durability of the device, however, despite the fact that we have IP68 certification, it has to be said that many reports are appearing on the internet regarding the ease of bending the device with your hands. Unfortunately, OnePlus seems to be the next victim of Bendgate. Finally, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hertz refresh rate. The panel varies the refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hertz using LTPO 2.0 technology. According to OnePlus, this should help prolong battery life. During my hands-on time, I can only say that the colors on the screen are vivid and the maximum brightness is 1300 nits. The OnePlus 10 Pro's screen experience is very fluid and the colors are vivid / © NextPit

A dragon's performance If you choose to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro, you will certainly have a super machine on your hands. The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 , and can be found with 8 or 12 gigabytes of RAM, as well as 128 or 256 gigabytes of internal storage. But what does the SoC upgrade mean for the line? According to the manufacturer, Qualcomm's new processor takes on processing duties, promising 30% faster gaming performance, 400% faster AI processing, and lower power consumption, thanks to its new 4 nm manufacturing process. Its 5G modem is capable of (theoretical) speeds of up to 10 Gbps. OnePlus also announced a new spatial cooling system to avoid the overheating problems that affected many 2021 flagships. On paper, the OnePlus 10 Pro is powerful, but can it manage temperature well? / © NextPit The OP10Pro runs with Oppo's ColorOS 12.1 in the Chinese market and the global versions of the phone will be equipped with OxygenOS 12. Both systems are based on Android 12, and in OxygenOS' case also bring a fresh look to the interface, as well as Google's new features.

A camera that has yet to prove itself Regarding the camera module, OnePlus has opted for three distinct lenses. The main camera has 48 MP while the ultra wide-angle camera comes with 50 MP. On this device we also have an 8 MP telephoto camera. The front camera, on the other hand, has 32 MP. Related: OnePlus 9 Pro review Just like last year, the new generation has maintained the collaboration with Hasselblad. However, we have changes regarding the arrangement of the lenses, as well as the replacement of sensors. While the OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with the same 48MP Sony IMX789 main sensor as its predecessor, we had the switch of the ultra-wide-angle sensor, which now uses the Samsung JN1, with 50 MP, f/2.2 and a 150° FOV. The triple module looks promising, but we have to test it thoroughly / © NextPit Here, it is worth mentioning that all three cameras on the phone are capable of recording 12-bit RAW pictures, as well as a new RAW+ mode, pairing the computational photography processing to RAW files. Also read: What is the deal with computational RAW photos? It is too early to express any opinion on the quality of the camera. However, given that last year the OnePlus 9 Pro showed a considerable improvement in image quality, but still fell short of the competition, the new generation's camera has much to prove. Nevertheless, the set looks promising.

Fast loading like a lynx Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro keeps the same dimensions, however it offers a larger battery and charges faster. Here, we have 5,000 milliamps and support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. In addition, we have the optional AirVOOC adapter for up to 50W wireless charging. According to the manufacturer, the battery can be fully charged in 32 minutes with SuperVOOC and 47 minutes wirelessly. The OnePlus 10 Pro also offers reverse wireless charging, allowing users to charge smartwatches and earphones compatible with the Qi standard. The OnePlus 10 Pro is really compact for a smartphone with 5,000 mAh / © NextPit Of course, we can't express any opinion on battery life here, but just like the camera, this is one of the most interesting features for us to test in the full OnePlus 10 Pro review. Stay tuned!

OnePlus 10 Pro technical specifications OnePlus 2022 flagship Product OnePlus 10 Pro Image Colors Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest Dimensions & Weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm and 200.5 g Screen 6.7 inch Fluid AMOLED with LTPO 2.0, 3216 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz Memory 128/256 GB ROM and 8/12 GB RAM CPU & GPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 OS Android 12 with OxygenOS Camera Module - Wide-angle main lens: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23 mm, 1/1.43", 1.12 µm | multi-directional PDAF | Laser AF | OIS

- Ultra wide-angle lens: 50 MP, f/2.2, 14 mm, 150˚ FoV, 1/2.76", 0.64 µm | AF

- Telephoto: 8 MP, f/2.4, 77 mm, 1.0 µm | PDAF | OIS | 3.3x optical zoom

- Selfie: 32 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.74", 0.8 µm Video - Back: 8K at 30 fps | 4K at 30/60/120 fps | 1080p at 30/60/240fps | Auto HDR | gyro-EIS

- Selfie: 1080p at 30 FPS | gyro-EIS Battery 5000 mAh | Fast charging 80W | Fast wireless charging 50W | Reverse wireless charging | USB Power Delivery Audio Dual stereo speakers | No 3.5 mm jack