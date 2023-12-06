Withings ScanWatch Nova combines Luxury Design with Smart Features

Withings has launched the ScanWatch Nova, which is a luxury version of its ScanWatch 2 (review) . The new wearable adds several premium exterior touches like diver style design, rotating bezel, and more robust waterproofing, but it also commands a much higher price tag and keeps most of the smart features.

How the ScanWatch Nova differs to ScanWatch 2

The very distinct differences the ScanWatch Nova has over the standard ScanWatch can be seen right on the top by having thicker and luminous clock hands and indices. These markers are also raised and paired with a sunray dial for improved legibility in nighttime or in underwater. Plus, there is now a mechanical bezel made of ceramic and stainless steel.

Generally, the 42 mm watch uses stainless steel on its case and digital crown, while the edges are mirror polished and the main clock display is protected by sapphire glass. The wristband that comes with the device has an oyster design that tapers from 20 mm to 18 mm.

Withings' ScanWatch Nova has Lumina-filled markers and indices. / © Withings

Withings upgraded the ingress protection on the ScanWatch Nova to 10 ATM as well. This means it can withstand pressure equivalent to 100 meters of depth, or enough to cater high-speed water sports and diving into the water in addition to swimming.

Withing ScanWatch Nova's smart features

In terms of smart features, the 0.63-inch circular grayscale OLED screen displays the basic health metrics and sports activities. The watch comes with a medical grade ECG for detecting atrial fibrillation, along with the usual all-day heart rate monitoring and changes in body temperature. There is also abnormal breathing detection in sleep and respiratory rate reading via overnight and on-demand blood oxygen, respectively.

Similar to the ScanWatch 2, the ScanWatch Nova has more than 40 types of preloaded workouts and supports sports detection for basic activities. Users can also tap the hybrid smartwatch to get their heart rate zone insights, calories burned, and VO2 max levels, among others. And when resting, the Nova tracks sleeps and produces sleep scores similar to Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Withings' ScanWatch Nova ships with on-demand ECG, heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 tracking, among others. / © Withings

The ScanWatch Nova gets a 30-day battery life between charges and can be charged through the USB-equipped docking station similar to the regular ScanWatch. Furthermore, it is compatible with Android and Apple devices and relies on connected GPS and Bluetooth LE for connectivity.

Withings has opened pre-orders for the ScanWatch Nova and costs $599 a pop. The French wearable company said that the watch will be available sometime in January next year.

If you were to choose, which would you prefer owning: a hybrid smartwatch with analog design or a dedicated smartwatch? And why? We're eager to hear your thoughts on this.