Winners and Losers of the week: Motorola’s new budget smartphones, Sennheiser in trouble?

With yet another whirlwind of a week past us, it’s time for us to take a quick glance at the major tech happenings and choose what we think are the winners and losers. Our pick for this week’s winner for the lack of a better contender is Motorola for coming up with its brand new excellent looking Motorola G series handsets - the Moto G30 and the G10. Our loser for this week is Sennheiser, who recently announced its plans to sell its consumers division to prospective buyers.

But before we talk about these two, let us take a quick look at the rest of the major developments this week.

On February 18, Google released the very first iteration of the developer preview for Android 12. While Android 12 is a still along way away from being deployed on smartphones, the developer preview will let developers (and tech-savvy consumers) get a feel of Android 12 months before the final stable version rolls out towards the end of the year. This version is not intended for use bY normal consumers as it is far too unstable.

This week also saw more details emerge around Xiaomi’s next-generation affordable smartphone – the Redmi Note 10. The international launch of the phone is now confirmed for March 4, 2021. While some of the specs are already out, we still do not know what surprises Xiaomi could spring with the new Redmi Note 10 series. You can keep a tab of whatever is happening on the Redmi Note 10 front by reading our dedicated hub article for this phone.

Another handset about which we received more information this week is the Oppo Find X3 series. We now know that two handsets from the Find X range are likely to be announced by Oppo sometime next month. While we had already talked about the Find X3 Pro in this article a few days ago, we now have a hub article where you can read everything about the Pro version as well as the much talked about ‘Vanilla’ version of the phone that is rumoured to tout the SD870 chipset.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro/ © Evan Blass

Realme was also in the news this week after it was announced that the company would launch its first flagship handset for this year with the Realme GT 5G. Very little is known about the GT 5G at this moment, but rumours are that it will feature the SD888 chipset and will come with a 160Hz display.

Facebook was in the headlines for multiple reasons this week. In Australia, the social media giant is in a state of war with the government over a new law that will effectively make Facebook pay news websites for their journalism. In response, the social media giant shut down the pages of all Australia based news and media websites. Staying with Facebook, the company also hinted at the possibility of launching its own Smartwatch in the not too distant future.

Samsung was also in the news for its new A-series devices that are likely to be announced very soon. The devices in question include the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52. There was also some talk about its new foldable models for 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 © Samsung/WinFuture

Let us now turn our attention to our winners and losers for the week.

Winner of the week: Motorola for its super affordable G series devices

Now, I am sure you might disagree with our choice for this week - but in my defence, I would say that nothing really noteworthy happened this week. Yes, there were new announcements from some Chinese brands, but most of their products are yet to be officially released. Quite unlike the case with Motorola, which launched not one, but two new smartphones this week. The new handsets target the lower end segment and, at least on paper - offer really good specifications for the price. The first handset is called the Motorola G30, which offers a well-rounded package for less than €200 while the G10 slots below €150. We shall be testing out both these handsets soon and will post our detailed take on both of them in the weeks to follow.

Loser of the week: Sennheiser who is looking to sell its consumer audio line

Sennheiser, a much-loved audio brand, is considering selling its consumer audio division to prospective buyers. This was confirmed by company officials themselves via an official press release earlier this week. According to the company, this decision was taken so that they can focus on professional and business-oriented products in the future.

But before you worry too much, chances are high you will see the Sennheiser brand on consumer-centric products even if the sale goes through. Prima facie, the company is looking to either completely sell the unit to a new buyer who will continue to use the Sennheiser brand name or get support from a new partner that could help them strengthen the consumer division. We seriously hope Sennheiser prevails as a consumer brand and they make the right decision so that they can continue to churn out good audio products for us in the future!

Do you agree with our Winners and Losers for this week? It’s OK if you don’t but do let us know why you disagree in the comments section below!



