Winners and Losers | Oppo Find N is a hit and the playtime isn't over for Samsung!

The launch of a new processor is always exciting, however, this week we experienced something new and even louder: the non-announcement of the Exynos 2200 may have been the tech industry's biggest frustration this early in the year. For this reason, Samsung LSI - responsible for designing the Exynos SoCs - is on the loser side today.

On the winner's side, we have an apparent sales champion: after having the first batch sold out immediately, Oppo Find N already has more than 1 million people interested in buying the device in China. But before we move on to the best and worst of the past seven days, check out some of NextPit's top headlines from the past week below:

Winner of the week: Oppo take my money!

Considered by many, including the NextPit team, as the perfect form factor for foldables, the Oppo Find N has already sold out in the first week of sales. According to Chinese media (via GSMArena), the demand for the device is so high that the brand can not keep up with the requests and the Find N is facing supply problems.

The popularity of the Find N is such that more than 1 million people have registered their interest in buying the device. However, this does not mean that all of them will buy the foldable. However, the large number of registrations indicates the high popularity of the device.

Oppo shut up and take my money! / © Oppo

In recent months, the Chinese market has leveraged sales of other foldable smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which appeared among the best-selling phones during China's biggest e-commerce event, Singles' Day. The growing trend in interest for this type of device in the world's largest market says a lot about the future of this category of phones. However, Oppo is not expected to market the Find N outside of China in 2022!

In any case, available to us Westerns or not, the manufacturer's success among flexible screen smartphones is undeniable. Oppo, welcome once again to the post of winner of the week!

Loser of the week: Samsung LSI and the Exynos 2200

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. source: Twitter-Samsung 12/30/2021

In late 2021, Samsung filled our hearts with hope: the new Exynos 2200 processor was on its way and promised to revolutionize the gamer smartphone market. However, when it came time to present the new SoC, the world's largest mobile manufacturer didn't deliver.

Earlier this week, all posts regarding the launch event were removed from the web and nothing about the Exynos 2200 release arrived via email. Why?

One of the reasons raised for the cancellation of this announcement may be related to the leak of some AMD RDNA2 GPU performance benchmarks, the results of which were not up to the expectations on the mobile chip. A second rumor suggests that this happened due to GPU temperature issues.

Whatever the reason, it does not look good for the new processor, which is already facing doubts regarding its usage on the soon-to-be-announced Galaxy S22 line. While many sites published that the chip will be used on the flagship line, expected for February 8th, as raised by my colleague Rubens Eishima in this week's poll, "Samsung’s reply to the media [see below] leaves the door open for the processor to be launched with any other phone".