Wi-Fi Ranging: Android 15 Gets Precise Indoor Location Tracking

While more Android devices have adopted UWB and Bluetooth LE, Google has been actively improving other alternative solutions to these location tracking and navigation technologies. One such innovation is Wi-Fi Ranging, which is based on the IEEE Wi-Fi standard and is now officially supported in Android 15.

Wi-Fi Ranging, technically known as IEEE 802.11az, is an indoor positioning technology based on Wi-Fi Round Trip Time (RTT), or 802.11mc, which first appeared in Android 9.0.

This new Wi-Fi-based location system offers several advantages over Wi-Fi RTT, including significantly improved accuracy. Wi-Fi Ranging achieves sub-meter precision, down to 0.4 meters, compared to RTT's maximum accuracy of 1 to 2 meters.

In terms of usability, Wi-Fi Ranging can serve as an alternative to UWB or Bluetooth-based positioning. It offers a longer range, which makes it especially useful in large indoor spaces. In addition, it leverages existing Wi-Fi infrastructure and is compatible with previous Wi-Fi Access Point generations.

Practical Applications of Wi-Fi Ranging

Wi-Fi Ranging unlocks a wide array of practical applications for mobile devices, such as enhanced smart home functionality and safety and emergency features that rely on precise location data. It can also support Augmented Reality (AR) applications, similar to use cases previously enabled by UWB, and has potential applications in the automotive sector through digital keys.

In its latest Wi-Fi documentation (via Android Authority), Google confirmed that Android 15 now supports Wi-Fi Ranging, expanding upon the original Wi-Fi RTT introduced years ago. This means apps can leverage enhanced Wi-Fi-based location positioning in supported devices.

Device Compatibility with Wi-Fi Ranging

Google noted it is ultimately up to Android OEMs to implement Wi-Fi Ranging, and Wi-Fi access point vendors (routers, extenders, etc.) will also need to update their devices. Wi-Fi Ranging is compatible with Wi-Fi routers that support Wi-Fi RTT, and devices like the Google Nest series and Nest Wi-Fi Pro are already ready to embrace this technology.

However, availability may vary by device, as not many Android smartphones currently have hardware that supports Wi-Fi Ranging.

Among the prominent devices that feature Wi-Fi Ranging are those fitted with Qualcomm's FastConnect 7900 connectivity chip or the newer chip variant, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 9 series, OnePlus 12 (review), and Xiaomi 14 (review). Basically, many of those devices also support Wi-Fi 7 and UWB.

What other uses do you think the Wi-Fi Ranging will feature? Share your suggestions in the comments.

Via: Android Authority Source: Android

