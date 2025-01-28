Hot topics

Break Free with a VPN: Secure, Unlimited Access on Every Device

5 min read 5 min No comments 0
Surfshark VPN hero image Samsung Galaxy
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Occasionally, you might need to access restricted content or secure your connection on your smartphone or PC. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) proves invaluable. In this guide, we’ll walk you through setting up and using a VPN on both your mobile device and computer.

What is a VPN, and Why Use One?

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, secures your internet connection by masking your IP (Internet Protocol) address and routing your connection through a server in a different location. This process not only enhances privacy but also safeguards your data from hackers and even your internet service provider.

A VPN is especially useful if you need to access geo-restricted content, such as streaming services or websites unavailable in your region. Additionally, it provides an extra layer of security when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, which are often less secure than private networks.

What's the Best VPN with Unlimited Devices support?

To make your internet usage more private, you’ll first need a reliable VPN service. While there are countless VPN providers available, only a few stand out for their pricing, features, and overall performance. In this tutorial, we will be using Surfshark.

Surfshark is known for its simple and no-fuss setup, stable and fast connections, and affordable pricing. It supports multiple platforms, including mobile devices, computers, gaming consoles, routers, and set-top boxes like Apple TV. With Surfshark, you can connect unlimited devices with a single account and easily manage them via their website or through the app.

The company offers both monthly and yearly subscription plans, providing great value for its features. Subscribers gain access to over 10,000 servers in nearly every country worldwide, along with robust multi-platform support.

How to Use a VPN on Your Phone

Surfshark offers a quick and simple setup process that takes just a few taps. After downloading the app on your device, you can create or link an account using Google or Apple. You’ll then have the option to choose a subscription plan or try the service free for a week.

  1. Get the app from the App Store or Google Play and install it.
  2. Open the app and either create a new account or log in if you already have one.
  3. Select a subscription plan or opt for the 7-day free trial.
  4. Keep the recommended server or select a different one.
  5. Tap the “Connect” button.
  6. Tap “OK” to proceed.
  7. Choose “Next” to allow the app to run in the background.
Mobile screen displaying VPN app with location options and account creation buttons.
Create an account or log in to existing Surfshark VPN. © nextpit
VPN app prompt to allow notifications for security updates, with 'Next' and 'Maybe later' buttons.
Tap OK to proceed the installation. © nextpit
VPN app screen showing 'Not connected', Taiwan as fastest location, and 'Connect' button.
Once setup, you get recommended server or you can switch to a new one. © nextpit
Mobile screen showing a VPN connection request from Surfshark with 'OK' and 'Cancel' options.
Tap OK to continue establishing a connection. © nextpit
Surfshark app prompt to allow background operation with 'Next' and 'Learn more' buttons.
Choose Okay to allow the VPN app to work in the background. © nextpit
VPN connection interface showing Hong Kong, IP address, and data usage statistics.
You can pause or stop the VPN connection or switch to a different server. © nextpit

You can adjust and fine-tune the settings, such as manually picking your server and protocol, but opting for the default option picks the fastest server. There are also widgets you can add to your home screen for shortcuts and quick toggle on/off of the feature.

How to Use a VPN on Your PC

Similar to the mobile version, using Surfshark on your Windows or Mac computer is uncomplicated once you've installed it on your device. Here's how to use Surfshark on your PC.

  1. Install Surfshark application on your Windows PC or Mac.
  2. Launch the program.
  3. Sign in with your Surfshark account.
  4. Follow the instructions and finish setting it up.
  5. Tap “Connect” to start the VPN with the recommended server.
    1. Alternatively, you can manually change the server before connecting.
Laptop screen displaying a welcome back message and a start button for Surfshark protection setup.
Install and setup Surfshark VPN on PC. © nextpit
VPN connection tutorial on a laptop screen with a 'Finish' button highlighted.
Once setup, you can start connecting to the VPN. © nextpit
Laptop screen displaying a VPN application with location settings and connection status.
Similar to the mobile app, you can also take advantage of several features like static IP and multi-hop. © nextpit

What Are the Best Features of a VPN?

Surfshark offers three subscription tiers, starting with the affordable basic plan, which includes features like rotating IPs and multi-hop connections. The Surfshark One and One+ plans add advanced features, including antivirus protection and custom search results. The One+ plan also includes Incogni, a tool for removing your data from databases and search engines.

Multihop Connections

One of my favorite features in Surfshark is dynamic multi-hop connections. Essentially, it routes your internet traffic through multiple VPN servers in different countries for an extra layer of privacy and security. This double-encryption method makes it even harder for anyone to track your online activities or identify your real IP address, enhancing your overall protection.

MultiHop connection options displayed on a mobile device, featuring various global locations.
Surfshark VPN's multi-hop connect feature allows you to switch between servers automatically. © nextpit

Static IP

If you've customized your Surfshark server, you can use a static IP. This offers the advantage of keeping the same IP for a consistent way to access websites, especially for streaming services. Surfshark offers several static IP selections.

A smartphone screen displaying a VPN locations menu with 'Static IP' highlighted.
Surfshark also features Static IP, which is suitable for streaming services. © nextpit

Alternative Email, Profile, and Number

A key feature of Surfshark is Alternative ID, which generates an alternative email and profile for signing up on websites and online services. This protects your identity and data from leaks or theft, and helps you avoid spam and stalking. Additionally, Surfshark is testing alternative number, providing temporary mobile numbers.

A mobile screen showing 'Create Alt persona' button in an app setup for an alternative ID.
Surfshark's Alt ID lets you create digital profile, email, and number. © nextpit

Custom Search

For One subscription, there's a feature that provides country-specific search results. This is useful when you want refined search results specific to your country, avoiding an overload of irrelevant information.

Do you also use a VPN on your device? What other measures do you recommend for keeping your internet connection safe and secure? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing