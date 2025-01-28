Break Free with a VPN: Secure, Unlimited Access on Every Device

Occasionally, you might need to access restricted content or secure your connection on your smartphone or PC. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) proves invaluable. In this guide, we’ll walk you through setting up and using a VPN on both your mobile device and computer.

What is a VPN, and Why Use One?

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, secures your internet connection by masking your IP (Internet Protocol) address and routing your connection through a server in a different location. This process not only enhances privacy but also safeguards your data from hackers and even your internet service provider.

A VPN is especially useful if you need to access geo-restricted content, such as streaming services or websites unavailable in your region. Additionally, it provides an extra layer of security when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, which are often less secure than private networks.

What's the Best VPN with Unlimited Devices support?

To make your internet usage more private, you’ll first need a reliable VPN service. While there are countless VPN providers available, only a few stand out for their pricing, features, and overall performance. In this tutorial, we will be using Surfshark.

Surfshark is known for its simple and no-fuss setup, stable and fast connections, and affordable pricing. It supports multiple platforms, including mobile devices, computers, gaming consoles, routers, and set-top boxes like Apple TV. With Surfshark, you can connect unlimited devices with a single account and easily manage them via their website or through the app.

The company offers both monthly and yearly subscription plans, providing great value for its features. Subscribers gain access to over 10,000 servers in nearly every country worldwide, along with robust multi-platform support.

How to Use a VPN on Your Phone

Surfshark offers a quick and simple setup process that takes just a few taps. After downloading the app on your device, you can create or link an account using Google or Apple. You’ll then have the option to choose a subscription plan or try the service free for a week.

Get the app from the App Store or Google Play and install it. Open the app and either create a new account or log in if you already have one. Select a subscription plan or opt for the 7-day free trial. Keep the recommended server or select a different one. Tap the “Connect” button. Tap “OK” to proceed. Choose “Next” to allow the app to run in the background.

Create an account or log in to existing Surfshark VPN. © nextpit Tap OK to proceed the installation. © nextpit Once setup, you get recommended server or you can switch to a new one. © nextpit Tap OK to continue establishing a connection. © nextpit Choose Okay to allow the VPN app to work in the background. © nextpit You can pause or stop the VPN connection or switch to a different server. © nextpit

You can adjust and fine-tune the settings, such as manually picking your server and protocol, but opting for the default option picks the fastest server. There are also widgets you can add to your home screen for shortcuts and quick toggle on/off of the feature.

How to Use a VPN on Your PC

Similar to the mobile version, using Surfshark on your Windows or Mac computer is uncomplicated once you've installed it on your device. Here's how to use Surfshark on your PC.

Install Surfshark application on your Windows PC or Mac. Launch the program. Sign in with your Surfshark account. Follow the instructions and finish setting it up. Tap “Connect” to start the VPN with the recommended server. Alternatively, you can manually change the server before connecting.

Install and setup Surfshark VPN on PC. © nextpit Once setup, you can start connecting to the VPN. © nextpit Similar to the mobile app, you can also take advantage of several features like static IP and multi-hop. © nextpit

What Are the Best Features of a VPN?

Surfshark offers three subscription tiers, starting with the affordable basic plan, which includes features like rotating IPs and multi-hop connections. The Surfshark One and One+ plans add advanced features, including antivirus protection and custom search results. The One+ plan also includes Incogni, a tool for removing your data from databases and search engines.

Multihop Connections

One of my favorite features in Surfshark is dynamic multi-hop connections. Essentially, it routes your internet traffic through multiple VPN servers in different countries for an extra layer of privacy and security. This double-encryption method makes it even harder for anyone to track your online activities or identify your real IP address, enhancing your overall protection.

Surfshark VPN's multi-hop connect feature allows you to switch between servers automatically. © nextpit

Static IP

If you've customized your Surfshark server, you can use a static IP. This offers the advantage of keeping the same IP for a consistent way to access websites, especially for streaming services. Surfshark offers several static IP selections.

Surfshark also features Static IP, which is suitable for streaming services. © nextpit

Alternative Email, Profile, and Number

A key feature of Surfshark is Alternative ID, which generates an alternative email and profile for signing up on websites and online services. This protects your identity and data from leaks or theft, and helps you avoid spam and stalking. Additionally, Surfshark is testing alternative number, providing temporary mobile numbers.

Surfshark's Alt ID lets you create digital profile, email, and number. © nextpit

Custom Search

For One subscription, there's a feature that provides country-specific search results. This is useful when you want refined search results specific to your country, avoiding an overload of irrelevant information.

Do you also use a VPN on your device? What other measures do you recommend for keeping your internet connection safe and secure? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.