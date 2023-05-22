Get 25% off on Ugreen's Versatile Portable Power Station

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 600 deal
© Ugreen

Are you looking for a backup power station or planning on going on a trip? Then check out Ugreen's deal on its new PowerRoam 600 power station with not only $150 off but also free shipping. The powerful and versatile portable station will power your devices at up to 1500 W, with enough oomph for a mini fridge, kettle, and even a microwave oven.

If you want to go off-grid but don't want (or can) to stay in the dark, a portable power station can help you keep the lights on (literally). The handy device offers five AC outlets for up to 600W of power to recharge your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and even power home appliances like a microwave oven, coffee machine, or mini fridge.

NextPit has reviewed the PowerRoam 1200 model and it performed admirably, with handy app support for checking the battery level, charging times, and even input/output power levels.

The PowerRoam 600 has support for fast charging, with 1.5 H for a full charge, or 80% in less than an hour. Additionally, you can pair the power station with a compatible portable solar panel, or even charge it on the go using the included car charging cable.

Ugreen PowerRoam 600 charging two Apple MacBook Pros
Ugreen PowerRoam 600 can easily charge two Apple MacBook Pros at a full 100 W each. / © Ugreen

The Ugreen PowerRoam 600 uses next-gen LiFePO4 batteries and is covered by a 2-year warranty, including a 30-day free trial. You can optionally order it with foldable solar panels, perfect for longer camping trips.

  Power deal
Product
Ugreen PowerRoam 600
Picture
Ugreen PowerRoam 600
Wattage 680 Watt-hours
Power sources AC socket
Car charger
Optional solar panels
Voltage 120 Volts
Frequency 60 Hz
Weight 19.8 pounds
Dimensions ‎12.2 x 7.5 x 9.4 inches
AC outlets 5 | 600 W total
Car/DC outlets 3 | 120 W total
USB-C ports 2 | 100 W each
USB-A ports 2 | 22.5 W each
App support? ✔️
Included PowerRoam 600 power station
AC charging cable
Car charging cable
Solar panel charging adapter
Accessory bag
User manual
Offers*

Buy now

Do you also use a back power station in your home? What do you do during a power outage or blackout? Share your tips in the comment section.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing