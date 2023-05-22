Get 25% off on Ugreen's Versatile Portable Power Station

Are you looking for a backup power station or planning on going on a trip? Then check out Ugreen's deal on its new PowerRoam 600 power station with not only $150 off but also free shipping. The powerful and versatile portable station will power your devices at up to 1500 W, with enough oomph for a mini fridge, kettle, and even a microwave oven.

If you want to go off-grid but don't want (or can) to stay in the dark, a portable power station can help you keep the lights on (literally). The handy device offers five AC outlets for up to 600W of power to recharge your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and even power home appliances like a microwave oven, coffee machine, or mini fridge.

NextPit has reviewed the PowerRoam 1200 model and it performed admirably, with handy app support for checking the battery level, charging times, and even input/output power levels.

The PowerRoam 600 has support for fast charging, with 1.5 H for a full charge, or 80% in less than an hour. Additionally, you can pair the power station with a compatible portable solar panel, or even charge it on the go using the included car charging cable.

Ugreen PowerRoam 600 can easily charge two Apple MacBook Pros at a full 100 W each. / © Ugreen

The Ugreen PowerRoam 600 uses next-gen LiFePO4 batteries and is covered by a 2-year warranty, including a 30-day free trial. You can optionally order it with foldable solar panels, perfect for longer camping trips.

Do you also use a back power station in your home? What do you do during a power outage or blackout? Share your tips in the comment section.