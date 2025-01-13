Ugreen stormed its way into the NAS (network storage) market at the beginning of 2024 with six different models. We tested the mid-range DXP4800 Plus and were impressed with its potential. Nine months later we got the DXP480T Plus for review and it is not only faster, but Ugreen managed to fix the main weaknesses in its UGOS system.

Summary Buy Ugreen DXP480T Plus Good Excellent build quality

Docker and VM support

Feature-packed mobile app

Simple installation (+ included tools)

Upgradable RAM Bad Expensive

Requires latest-gen network to be fully utilized Ugreen DXP480T Plus Ugreen DXP480T Plus: All deals

Attractive aluminum alloy design Compact metal chassis.

Clean, elegant design.

Packed with all accessories. The Ugreen DXP480T Plus follows the brand’s elegant dark gray (gunmetal) design, with a metallic chassis that is cool to see and also in terms of heat dissipation. Its overall design evokes a user-friendly appliance and will fit most studios and desktops. The area with the message on the front is fixed. © nextpit The NAS unit is compact and its aluminum alloy finish gives it a premium look. © nextpit Bundled with the DXP480T Plus is a complete set of accessories to start using it. Besides the obligatory power supply, Ugreen packs a Cat7 cable, thermal pads for 4 SSDs, extra mounting screws, and a magnetized Philips screwdriver. You will only need an m.2 SSD to start using the unit. In the front, the Ugreen NAS features only a power button and a silk-screened “Protect what you love” message. Both sides only have air vents, and on the back, we find all the DXP480T Plus ports: 20V DC power input

Reset button

2 Thunderbolt

1 USB-A 3.2

1 HDMI

1 Audio jack

1 RJ45 10GBASE-T The DXP480T Plus not only has a 10 gigabit Ethernet port but also two Thunderbolt ports. / © nextpit All the installation required is done on the bottom panel. Two screws hold the drive bay which is easily opened with the included screwdriver. The bay features 4 slots for m.2 NVMe SSDs but is only compatible with the 2280 size. Thankfully it is the most popular standard and cheapest in terms of price/capacity. The drive bay cover includes two small fans that are quiet during usage but are designed to only cool the SSDs, with the help of the included thermal pads. The CPU has a laptop-style blower fan, which can be accessed by removing 8 extra screws: 2 under the rubber feet, 2 inside the drive bay, and the 4 m.2 screws. It is possible to install up to 4 NVMe SSDs, for a total of 32 TB of storage. © nextpit Only two screws hold the drive bay door, making upgrades quick and east. © nextpit Opening the DXP480T Plus reveals two SODIMM slots for DDR5 memory. The unit comes with 8 GB but can be officially expanded up to 64 GB (with some redditors going for 96 GB). The motherboard also features a 2242 m.2 SSD for the internal UGOS system and the removable Wi-Fi 6 card (we didn’t have a Wi-Fi 7 card to test, unfortunately).

Easy-to-use software on PC and mobile Feature-packed mobile app.

Well-polished native system.

Compatible with 3rd-party OSs.

Docker and VM support. As with the DXP4800 Plus we tested in March, setting up the Ugreen NAS was simpler than on the competition, with a complete mobile app that can do all the initial configuration. There is also the option of using a traditional web interface or a desktop app. The Ugreen NAS app can easily replace the desktop interface during the setup stage. © nextpit The Ugreen NAS app can easily replace the desktop interface during the setup stage. © nextpit The Ugreen NAS app can easily replace the desktop interface during the setup stage. © nextpit The Ugreen NAS app can easily replace the desktop interface during the setup stage. © nextpit Remember to note down the password on a safe place. © nextpit The setup process takes care of updating the NAS unit. © nextpit The setup process takes care of updating the NAS unit. © nextpit This part of the setup went very quickly... © nextpit ... but after that... © nextpit ... the reboot stage took more than the 5-minute estimate... © nextpit ... forcing us to force reset the machine. © nextpit The first step is to organize how the SSDs will be configured. © nextpit Depending on the number of drives, you can balance speed and redundancy, depending on how important your data is. © nextpit It is possible to customize the capacity and file system, but we went with the default options. Note that there is no support for ZFS. © nextpit The mobile app tries its best to be as user-friendly as possible. © nextpit You can optionally setup a remote access feature. © nextpit After completing the setup, this is the initial screen on the Ugreen NAS app. © nextpit The initial setup is roughly the same as in our March test: install the drives in the unit, plug the DXP480T Plus into an outlet, plug the NAS into the router/access point/network switch, open the Ugreen NAS app, create an account and then auto-detect the device. The on-screen instructions are clear and the setup process automatically updates the firmware before the first use. After the first boot, it is time to configure the drives. If you have at least two drives, you can mirror data between them with the same capacity (RAID1, which provides redundancy for 1 drive failure), split data between them (RAID0, which tends to be faster, but very vulnerable to drive failures, and JBOD (just a bunch of drives). The settings panel has all the main settings for using and troubleshooting the Ugreen NAS. © nextpit User accounts can also be created on the mobile app. © nextpit User accounts can also be created on the mobile app. © nextpit User accounts can also be created on the mobile app. © nextpit To integrate the storage to phones and PCs you need to setup a file service. © nextpit SMB is the default Windows network file system and is supported on both macOS and Linux. © nextpit To integrate the storage to phones and PCs you need to setup a file service. © nextpit Other fields available in the Settings panel. © nextpit Other fields available in the Settings panel. © nextpit You can connect an UPS (no-break) to set the NAS to safely shutdown in case of power loss. © nextpit Other fields available in the Settings panel. © nextpit Other fields available in the Settings panel. © nextpit Other fields available in the Settings panel. © nextpit The About page lists not only the device information but also some statistics. © nextpit The About page lists not only the device information but also some statistics. © nextpit System version during the DXP480T Plus review. © nextpit After creating the user accounts you can fine tune who has access to which folder. © nextpit After creating the user accounts you can fine tune who has access to which folder. © nextpit The UGOS Pro system has a number of native apps that can be used straight from the mobile app. © nextpit The UGOS Pro system has a number of native apps that can be used straight from the mobile app. © nextpit The UGOS Pro system has a number of native apps that can be used straight from the mobile app. © nextpit The installed apps can be launched from the mobile app's start screen. © nextpit The web interface home screen mimics a standard PC desktop environment. © nextpit Using more drives enables using RAID10 (which splits data between mirrored drives, with at least 4 drives), or the more sophisticated RAID 5 or 6 (which require 3 and 4 drives, respectively), which use parity data to offer a good compromise between usable space and redundancy. Then it is time to create some folders, user accounts, and assign whether users will have access to write or read those folders before accessing files remotely. A basic overview of the default interface can be checked on the DXP4800 Plus review. In that test, we gave the device a 3.5-star score due to the fact that there was no support for Docker or virtual machines. Ugreen had promised those features for a later date, and they delivered. For the uninitiated, both features allow users to run apps or entire operating systems on the NAS, transforming it into a home server, and using all the potential of the powerful Core i5 chip. Examples of apps include Jellyfin (to create your own video streaming server), advanced downloaders for your Linux ISOs, Home Assistant, a local adblocker, or even game servers (Factorio, Counter-Strike, Minecraft, etc.). Ugreen included Docker support to its UGOS Pro system, allowing users to host a home server on the DXP480T Plus. © nextpit Some dockers we quickly installed on the Ugreen NAS. © nextpit Jellyfin is a media server that can organize your media and serve it as a local streaming service. Emby and Plex serve the same purpose. © nextpit For this test, we opted to install Jellyfin, and to our surprise, there is a preset listed for it on the UGOS Pro interface, making installation almost as easy as a mobile app. We only needed to select a folder for the Jellyfin server (daemon) to scan and map that folder inside of the service in order to watch media in almost any device around our office. For dockers that are not prepackaged for the Ugreen NAS, you can search for thousands of other services, which may require more manual configuration. The interface links to knowledge base pages with generic instructions so new users will have plenty of instructions pages and forum posts to learn and troubleshoot. The native Photos app got some upgrades and now includes support for plugins to get better object recognition. It is still not quite on the level of Google Photos but is starting to become a decent alternative if you are tired of paying for iCloud or Google Drive storage. The web interface home screen mimics a standard PC desktop environment. © nextpit There is even an app launcher. © nextpit The Settings panel has only a couple of extra options on top of the ones found in the mobile app. © nextpit The statistics panels use the bigger screen to fit more information. © nextpit The app selection on the web interface. © nextpit Metadata on the files, such as location, are used to categorize your images. © nextpit Videos can be watched on the web interface. © nextpit Videos can be watched on the web interface. © nextpit One final tidbit regarding software is that the little weird inconsistencies on the interface were fixed. Things such as typos and mixing serif and sans-serif fonts were not found this time.

Ugreen DXP480T Plus performance 10 Gigabit Ethernet support.

Upgradeable RAM.

Fast Intel 12th-gen processor.

2 Thunderbolt ports. With Docker and VM support, Ugreen solved the main issue we found in its NAS launch. Users can now properly use the 10-core Intel i5 processor, as there was barely any feature that required such a fast CPU. The DXP480T Plus also offers the option of expanding the RAM to 64 GB from the default 8 GB. The steps are not as simple as on its bigger brothers but still can be done using only the included screwdriver. Another look at the rear port selection. © nextpit Ugreen includes a Cat7 Ethernet cable, a pair of screws, and a magnetized screwdriver. © nextpit Equipped with only SSDs, file transfers were quick and we can see the DXP480T Plus being used as a storage solution for editing videos in studios. Copying files from the NAS to two computers simultaneously maxed out the 2.5 Gbps bandwidth available in each one of them. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a 10 Gbps-equipped PC during the test, but file reads on the NAS surpassed 550 MB/s using 2 PCs. Not quite the same speed as an internal SSD, but much faster than an internal hard disk drive (HDD). And with the convenience of multiple users accessing the same files and projects, both simultaneously and without throwing around portable SSDs around the office.

Ugreen DXP480T Plus technical specifications Ugreen DXP480T Plus Operating System UGOS Pro

Tested version: 1.0.0.170 Processor Intel Core i5-1235U

2 performance core (with multi-threading)

8 efficiency cores Memory 8 GB DDR5 RAM

Samsung M425R1GB4BB0 SO-DIMM

Expandable up to 64 GB OS storage 128 GB SSD SATA drive bays n/a M.2 SSD slots 4

2280 M.2 support

8 TB drive support Network interfaces 1x RJ45 10 GbE Front ports n/a Back ports 1x HDMI

1x USB-A (5 Gbps)

2x USB-C (Thunderbolt)

1x audio jack Power 12V 140W PSU

UPS support in UGOS Pro App support Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, web