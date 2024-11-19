Google is facing unprecedented challenges in the U.S. After a ruling earlier this year that the company had exploited its monopoly in search, the focus has now shifted to potential consequences—and one of them could be the forced divestiture of its Chrome browser.

According to a report from Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, the U.S. government is preparing to ask Judge Amit Mehta of the Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., to mandate Google to sell Chrome. This demand is expected to be formally presented as early as today.

Is Google About to Lose Chrome?

In August, Judge Mehta determined that Google had abused its market dominance to bolster its search engine business. The next question is how to address this misconduct. While a spin-off of Chrome is reportedly under consideration, a separation from Android is not currently on the table, Bloomberg reports.

Unsurprisingly, Google has pushed back against these developments. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, criticized the government’s stance:

'The Department continues to pursue a radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case!

However, the Justice Department is unlikely to consider Google’s objections. Its priority is to curb Google’s overwhelming dominance in the search engine market, where Chrome plays a crucial role. With over 60% of the global browser market share, Chrome gives Google significant leverage to deliver targeted ads and collect user data. Unsurprisingly, the company is expected to fiercely oppose any effort to separate it from Chrome.

A Historic Move Against Big Tech

If successful, this initiative would represent one of the most aggressive antitrust measures against a tech company in recent history. Google is unlikely to find relief under the incoming U.S. administration in January, as the monopoly case was initiated during Donald Trump’s presidency and has bipartisan support.

Who Could Buy Chrome?

The prospect of selling Chrome raises several questions. Who would even have the resources to purchase such a high-value asset? Companies like Amazon might have the financial muscle but could face their own antitrust challenges.

Beyond Chrome, Bloomberg suggests that Google’s troubles may extend further. For example:

Android: While it may not be sold, Android could be required to operate independently from Google services.

While it may not be sold, Android could be required to operate independently from Google services. Search Data and Results: Google might need to license its search results and data to third parties.

Google might need to license its search results and data to third parties. Content for AI Training: Website operators could gain the right to prevent their content from being used in AI training.

These potential measures, if implemented, could profoundly reshape Google’s business model. A hearing on these issues is scheduled for April 2025, with a final decision expected by August 2025.

Would you be impacted if Chrome were no longer pre-installed on new devices? Do you support the U.S. government’s efforts to rein in Big Tech, or do you see this as an overreach? Please let us know your thoughts on this dramatic development.