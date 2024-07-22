Looking for an easy and discreet way to monitor your health and activity 24/7? A smart ring might be exactly what you need. Combining comfort and technology, it keeps you connected without the bulk of a smartwatch. These rings function as mini health assistants on your finger. To help you choose the right one, here is a list of the most popular smart rings on the market, along with some useful buying advice.

Best Smart Ring Compared

Editor's Choice The Premium Option For Samsung Users Full Fitness Experience Best for Comfort Exclusive for Women Product RingConn Smart Ring Oura Ring Horizon Samsung Galaxy Ring Amazfit Helio Ring Ultrahuman Ring Air Movano Evie Ring Image Price (MSRP) from $279 from $350 from $399 from $299 from $349 from $269 Colors Gold, Silver, Black Silver, Black, Stealth, Brushed Titanium, Gold, Rose Gold Titanium Gold, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black Titanium Black, Gray, Gold, Silver Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Size and weight from 6 to 14 sizes

Free sizing kit available

3 to 5 grams from 6 to 13 sizes

Free sizing kit available

4 to 6 grams from 5 to 13 sizes

Free sizing kit available

2.3 to 3 grams Only sizes 10 and 12

3.75 and 3.82 grams from 5 to 14 sizes

Free sizing kit available

2.4 to 3.6 grams varies by size

3.2 to 3.7 grams Battery Life Up to 7 days Up to 5 days Up to 7 days Up to 4 days Up to 6 days Over 4 days Health and Fitness Tracking Sleep

Activity & Recovery

Heart Health

Menstrual Health

Stress Sleep

Early Illness Detection

Activity & Recovery

Heart Health

Menstrual Health

Stress Sleep (with apnea detection)

Activity & Recovery

Heart Health

Menstrual Health

Stress

AI Health Insights Sleep

Activity & Recovery

Heart Health

Menstrual Health

Stress

AI Health Insights Sleep

Activity & Recovery

Heart Health

Menstrual Health

Stress Sleep

Activity & Recovery

Heart Health

Menstrual health

Mood monitoring Sensors Heart rate sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

PPG sensors

Skin temperature sensors

6-axis motion sensors Heart rate sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

PPG sensors

Skin temperature sensors

6-axis motion sensors Heart rate sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

PPG sensors

Skin temperature sensors

6-axis motion sensors Heart rate sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

PPG sensor

Skin temperature sensor

6-axis motion sensors Heart rate sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

PPG sensor

Skin temperature sensor

6-axis motion sensors Heart rate sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

PPG sensors

Skin temperature sensors

6-axis motion sensors Subscription service No subscription fees $5.99/month

Cancel anytime No subscription fees Zepp Aura $9.99/month

Zepp Fitness Membership $19.99 yearly No subscription fees No subscription fees Offers*

Table of Contents:

Best Smart Rings: Our recommendations

Our smart ring buyer's guide was recently updated to add the RingConn Smart Ring as the editor's choice after an in-depth test. We also included the newly released Samsung Galaxy Ring to our list after a hands-on experience at launch. Finally, the Amazfit Helio Ring made it to our top 6 best smart rings after its release as well. Without further ado, here are the six most interesting smart rings you can find on the market in 2024.

Editor’s choice: RingConn Smart Ring

Security Features: Data encryption, compliance with GDPR, and storage of user data on UK servers to protect personal health information outside Mainland China.

The RingConn features a sleek, squarish circular design with flat edges for stability. Made of lightweight titanium and available in a matte finish, it includes a sizing kit to ensure a perfect fit.

Compatible with both Android and iPhone, the RingConn app offers a user-friendly interface without subscription fees. It integrates with Apple Health and Google Fit, providing detailed metrics on sleep quality, activity levels, heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, and SpO2 levels. Regular software updates enhance functionality.

The RingConn Smart Ring companion app provides insightful information about our health metrics, and for more details, it allows you to dive deep into each metric. / © nextpit

Read the RingConn Smart Ring full review

The RingConn excels in tracking vital signs and sleep quality, providing valuable insights through its Wellness Balance score and detailed sleep analysis. While its fitness tracking features are still in development, it offers Outdoor, Indoor Running, and Outdoor Cycling modes, albeit requiring a smartphone for tracking.

With an impressive 7-day battery life and a compact travel charging case, the smart ring ensures continuous tracking without frequent recharges. The case can hold charges for up to 150 days, making it ideal for travel.

The RingConn Smart Ring is an excellent choice for those seeking a non-invasive, comprehensive health monitoring device. While it lacks some advanced fitness tracking features, its comfort, design, and detailed health insights make it a valuable tool for health enthusiasts. The device is available for $279 on Amazon.

Summary Buy RingConn Smart Ring Good Comfortable and lightweight

Comprehensive and user-friendly app interface

Impressive 7-day battery life

Ingenious travel charging case

No subscription fee Bad Fitness tracking features are still under development Go to review RingConn Smart Ring

Premium choices: Oura Ring Horizon and Heritage

Security Features: Encrypted data; Anonymization/pseudonymization of data; Strict access control.

In October last year, Oura updated its smart ring series, including the Heritage and Horizon models. The Gen3 Horizon showcases a contemporary, perfectly round design for a modern look, while the Heritage maintains a traditional style, reflecting Oura's original design ethos. Both models, popular for their quality and features, offer similar health-tracking functionalities—and a subscription model.

The Oura Ring Horizon is a high-end health tracker, appealing to those who prioritize luxury and advanced technology. Priced between $349 and $549, it features biometric sensors for sleep, activity, menstrual cycle, and physiological data monitoring.

The Horizon model offers a sleek and modern design made with high-quality materials, such as brushed titanium and gold. Its advanced software capabilities, including personalized health insights and recommendations, make it an ideal choice for tech-savvy individuals who seek the utmost in both function and form.

Oura Ring Horizon: sleek health monitoring meets modern elegance. / © Oura

Affiliate offer Oura Ring Horizon

The Oura Ring Heritage, on the other hand, is a sophisticated device designed for individuals seeking a blend of style and advanced health tracking. It features various sensors that monitor heart rate, temperature, menstrual cycle, and sleep patterns, providing detailed insights into your overall well-being.

It is equipped with a durable titanium body and water-resistant design, and it seamlessly integrates with a companion app to deliver comprehensive analytics. That is for sure a top pick for those who prioritize health data alongside elegant design and are open to paying for a subscription system.

Oura Ring Heritage edition: advanced health tracking in a timeless design. / © Oura

Affiliate offer Oura Ring Heritage

Best for Samsung Owners: Galaxy Ring

Security Features: Adherence to GDPR and other significant data protection regulations. The ring encrypts health data and offers features like Find My Ring.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was finally released in July 2024 and comes to the market with advanced health and fitness tracking. It boasts a sleek design available in multiple sizes, making it a stylish accessory. One of its key strengths is its seamless integration with the Samsung ecosystem, allowing for a smooth user experience across devices.

As with most devices listed in this buying guide, it also offers a sizing kit, which is highly recommended to request before buying a unit.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is equipped with a heart monitoring sensor, a temperature sensor, and is capable of detecting workouts. / © nextpit

Read the Samsung Galaxy Ring hands-on

Unfortunately, this model is only compatible with Samsung devices, with possibly a limited experience for other Android smartphones. Additionally, the high price point may be a consideration for potential buyers—the Galaxy Ring is available at $399.99.

Despite these drawbacks, though, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is a compelling option for those deeply embedded in the Samsung ecosystem looking for a comprehensive health-tracking solution.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Ring

Full fitness experience: Amazfit Helio Ring

Security Features: Encrypted health data and complies with international data protection regulations.

The Amazfit Helio Ring by Zepp Health is now available globally, offering advanced health and fitness tracking features. Similar to the Amazfit portfolio, this smart ring is designed for extensive sleep tracking, physical and mental recovery monitoring, stress level measurement, and menstrual cycle prediction.

It also supports continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and air quality monitoring. Made from lightweight titanium alloy, the ring boasts a battery life of up to 4 days and is water-resistant up to 10 ATM. Bundles with Amazfit smartwatches are available, making the ring more affordable when purchased together.

One drawback, however, is the fact that until now, the Helio Ring has only been available in two sizes: 10 and 12. Moreover, Zepp does not provide a sizing kit, thus necessitating that you adhere to a homemade receipt to comprehend your ring size.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is made in titanium alloy and comes in only two sizes until now: 10 and 12. / © Zepp

Affiliate offer Amazfit Helio Ring

Best for Comfort: Ultrahuman Ring Air

Security Features: Encrypted data; Strict access control.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is designed with comfort in mind, or so its manufacturer claims, catering to users who value ease of wear as much as health tracking. It boasts essential features like sleep analysis, activity tracking, menstrual cycle, and heart rate monitoring.

Emphasizing an ergonomic design and a user-friendly interface, the Ultrahuman Ring Air aims to provide a seamless and comfortable health monitoring experience.

Ultrahuman Ring Air: lightweight design meets cutting-edge wellness tracking. / © Ultrahuman

We have previously reviewed products from this company, such as the Ultrahuman M1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system, and were impressed by its app's statistics and quality. Furthermore, if you're interested in using both the M1 CGM and the Ring Air, you're in luck. The company indicates that it's possible to integrate data from both devices, enriching your health and fitness reporting.

Affiliate offer Ultrahuman Ring AIR

Exclusive for Women: Movano Evie Ring

Security Features: Option to delete your data.

The Movano Evie Ring, a newcomer in the smart ring sector, is a health and wellness device uniquely designed for women. It specializes in offering insights specific to women's health, including menstrual cycle tracking, hormonal balance, and overall well-being.

I'm particularly impressed with its white papers that delve into the science of women's health. However, it's worth noting that this ring is also suitable for a broader range of individuals who menstruate.

Movano Evie Ring: elegant wellness tracking for everyday life. / © Movano

The ring is a fusion of style and functionality. Interestingly, its design is quite distinctive, featuring an open-top (or bottom, depending on how it's worn). Its specialized software delivers personalized recommendations and insights, making it an ideal choice for those in search of a dedicated wellness companion.

Affiliate offer Evie Ring

How to Choose a Smart Ring

Before we delve into our selection of smart rings, I'd like to take a moment to guide you through some key features and characteristics to consider before buying your first or next smart ring.

While I believe a smart ring can be a subtle yet effective way to monitor your health and fitness, it's important to recognize that these devices are still emerging in the market. Despite the significant amount of research being invested into these gadgets, the first thing to understand is that they are not medical monitors. Smart rings fall under the wellness industry category and should not be used as medical devices, at least not for now.

Additionally, as non-intrusive gadgets, smart rings do not come with a display. Therefore, if you're in search of more advanced and standalone devices, I recommend checking out our list of the best smartwatches or our fitness tracker buying guide.

A sleek and fashionable statement, the display-free smart ring discreetly monitors vital statistics and fitness marks. / © nextpit

That being said, the lack of a display in a smart ring makes it a sleek and fashionable accessory, quietly tracking your vital statistics and fitness milestones. It's a seamless addition to your daily routine, offering constant health insights right at your fingertips.

Let's now dive into a detailed guide on the essential factors to consider when choosing the perfect smart ring for your lifestyle.

Size

Consider the size with the precision of an archer aiming for the bullseye—it needs to be perfectly on target. A smart ring that's too big might feel cumbersome and could slip off, while one that's too small can be uncomfortable and restrict circulation. Since you can't adjust the size like a traditional ring, choosing the correct size from the start is crucial.

Companies such as Oura and Ultrahuman provide a very practical sizing kit, which I consider the ideal method for determining your smart ring size. The US or EU sizing metrics differ slightly for these specific devices, as all the sensors are built inside the ring and need to be in contact with your skin for optimal readings.

Durability

Durability is all about how well the ring can stand up to your daily adventures. You need a ring that's tough enough to handle daily life with ease. Look for materials like titanium or stainless steel, which offer both strength and lightweight comfort.

A high Mohs scale rating means better scratch resistance, keeping your ring looking pristine. Water-resistance is also crucial—check the ATM or IP ratings to ensure it can handle splashes and rain. Additionally, a ring that's resistant to impacts and corrosion will stand up better over time.

And don't forget about the internal components—robust electronics and a resilient battery are essential for lasting smart functionality. In short, a durable smart ring should be a blend of strength, resistance to elements, and smart tech resilience.

Compatibility and Connectivity

This is like making sure you speak the same language as your smart ring. It needs to be compatible with your smartphone or other devices, whether it's iOS, Android, or something else. Connectivity usually involves Bluetooth, so check that it pairs seamlessly with your devices.

Regarding compatibility, all the rings featured in this buying guide are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The only exception is the Movano Evie Ring, which exclusively connects with iOS devices.

To monitor your vitals and fitness statistics, you will need a compatible phone acting as a companion to your smart ring. / © nextpit

Integrations

Think of integrations as the ring's ability to play nice with other tech toys. I would appreciate it if the ring could integrate with apps you already use, like health trackers, smart home devices, or payment systems. The more integrations available, the more you can do with your ring. By default, all the suggestions in our list connect with Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Strava, and Natural Cycles.

Features

Features are the spices that add flavor to your smart ring. This can range from tracking your fitness and sleep patterns, controlling smart home devices, to even making payments. Consider what features are most important to you in your daily life.

For instance, a smart ring doesn't necessarily have to monitor your vital signs or count your steps throughout the day; it could offer other specific features. Take the McLear RingPay 2, for example. Developed by an English company, this device is exclusively used for contactless payments.

The only reason I didn't recommend this device as the best payment solution on our list is that, as of now, it's only available in the UK. However, if you're interested in giving it a try, click on the widget below.

Affiliate offer McLear RingPay 2

Battery life

Battery life is like the stamina of your smart ring. You want a ring that can keep up with you, ideally lasting several days on a single charge. Frequent charging can be a hassle, so longer battery life is always a plus.

Still, regarding batteries, it's also crucial to examine the charger adapter in advance. Pay attention to its size and whether it connects magnetically, assuring a secure connection that guarantees your smart ring charges as it should.

It's a smart move to consider purchasing a charger case as well. This way, you'll have backup power in your bag, similar to an earbuds charger case, reducing the need to carry extra chargers. Movano, for instance, offers this option for $79*.

A smart ring charger should be neither too bulky nor difficult to connect. / © nextpit

Security

Last but not least, remember that security is the guardian of your data. Smart rings often hold sensitive information, such as health data or payment details, making strong security features a necessity. Be sure to look for rings that offer encryption and other security measures to protect your data.

I believe data security and privacy are paramount, especially when it comes to your health data. Since this information can be hard to find on many websites and store pages, I will highlight it in each of our recommendations in this smart ring buying guide.

Selection Process

As we step into the new world of smart rings here at nextpit, we've crafted our very first best Smart Rings buying guide for you. Now, you might notice we're highlighting the most renowned and popular smart rings out there. That's because this is a brand-new topic for us, and we're in the midst of building our very own review database.

However, as we begin doing our first reviews of these devices, we are slowly building our own test database. For this smart ring buying guide, we have already included some of our tests.

Rest assured, each recommendation comes with our stamp of trust. We've rigorously researched the ins and outs of these gadgets, focusing keenly on software and hardware aspects.

Most importantly, we've paid special attention to how these companies handle your health data—because we know how crucial that is. So, while we're growing our review repertoire, you can confidently rely on our guide to make an informed choice in this emerging tech sphere.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this selection of smart rings highlights the variety available in the wearable market, each catering to specific user needs. The RingConn Smart Ring, our top pick, excels in health monitoring and security, featuring data encryption and GDPR compliance. It offers a user-friendly app without subscription fees and works well with both Android and iPhone devices, making it a versatile choice for health enthusiasts.

The stylish Oura Ring Heritage and the premium Oura Ring Horizon blend aesthetics with functionality but require a subscription. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is ideal for those in the Samsung ecosystem, providing advanced health tracking and seamless integration with Samsung devices.

The Amazfit Helio Ring by Zepp Health offers extensive health and fitness tracking, made from lightweight titanium alloy with a 10 ATM water resistance rating. Despite limited size options and no sizing kit, it remains an attractive and affordable choice when bundled with Amazfit smartwatches. The Ultrahuman Ring Air is notable for its comfort, making it suitable for continuous wear.

For women and individuals who menstruate, the Movano Evie Ring offers specialized health tracking. Together, these devices represent the forefront of health-focused wearable technology in our opinion, offering a range of choices to suit different lifestyle and wellness goals.

We're still expanding our smart ring review database, so we'd love your input in the comments section. Please let us know which devices you'd like us to test and if you're interested in more content on this topic.

Frequently Asked Questions

#1. Are smart rings a reliable option?

The reliability of smart rings often comes into question, particularly in terms of the accuracy of the health data they collect. Generally, these devices are equipped with advanced sensors and algorithms that can accurately track various metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels.

However, it's important to note that while smart rings provide valuable insights, they should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnostic tools. The accuracy can vary depending on the specific model and the technology it uses.

#2. How does Oura Ring detect Illness?

The Oura Ring has been noted for its ability to detect early signs of illness, similar to the Withings ScanWatch 2 I reviewed last year. It monitors body temperature, resting heart rate, and sleep patterns, which can hint at illness before symptoms are felt. Studies suggest it's effective in identifying signs of certain illnesses, like COVID-19.

Again: it's essential to remember that the Oura Ring is not a medical device. It shouldn't be used alone for diagnosis or treatment but can offer data that may encourage seeking medical advice.

Inspired by our buying tips and top picks? We'd love to hear your thoughts on this topic. Which of these recommendations are you eager to try, or have you already tried? Share your experiences with us!

On July, this best list was updated to include the RinConn Smart Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring, and Amazfit Helio Ring.