Hot topics

Sony Xperia 1 VI Renders Show It Won't Get Dramatic Design Upgrade

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Sony Xperia 1 Mark V NextPit Review 01
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The Sony Xperia 1 VI has been leaked recently, with the reports heavily indicating it will depart from the extra long form factor and adopt a more conventional smartphone shape. As to how this will result in real-life is yet to be seen. However, third-party renders of the device with the said changes reflected have surfaced, giving us a closer view on how it could look.

Is this what the actual Sony Xperia 1 VI will look like?

As seen in the computer-generated images shared by Android Headlines, the Xperia 1 VI is shown to be almost unnoticeable to the Xperia 1 V or Mark 5 (review). But upon closer inspection, the device is shorter and wider in its new 19.5:9 ratio, coming from 21:9 of its predecessor. Additionally, the stout form factor also gives emphasis to the triple camera module arranged on a vertical island.

Sony Xperia 1 VI renders showing new form factor
Sony's Xperia 1 VI renders show the new form factor in 19.5:9 ratio. / © Android Headlines

Sony's Xperia 1 VI is still depicted with those thicker top and bottom bezels instead of having the usual punch hole cutout to house the selfie camera similar on the other premium flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review). However, the side bezels do appear to be thinner and modest, which give a more modern touches to the device.

Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony Xperia 1 VI is shown to carry over the familiar shutter button and 3.5 mm audio jack. / © Android Headlines

On the sides, we can also see the familiar buttons, including the shutter key, volume rocker, and power key with integrated fingerprint scanner on the right. While the top houses the 3.5 mm analog audio port and the bottom with the USB-C and access to SIM tray.

The outlet shared the alleged dimensions of the handset, which give weight to the early report of a shorter shape. It is listed that the Xperia 1 VI is measured at 161.9 × 74.5 × 8.4 mm, compared to the Xperia 1 V at 165 × 71 × 8.3 mm.

No exciting improvements in the camera

For other upgrades and changes, we can still base in the previous leaks. Essentially, it described the Xperia 1 VI to retain the same triple camera modules at the back from last year as well as having a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2.5K, a sizeable downgrade from the 4K resolution of the Xperia 1 V.

However, we can expect the Xperia 1 VI to get a powerful and more capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that should also help optimize camera processing for better images. Likewise, it's rumored a new anti-fake photo system will debut, and perhaps it might also add a suite of generative AI features.

What else are you wishing to see from the Xperia 1 VI? Do you think Sony has been making less exciting upgrades to its smartphones? Let's discuss your thoughts in the comments.

Via: On Leaks on X Source: Android Headlines

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing