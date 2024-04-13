Sony Xperia 1 VI Renders Show It Won't Get Dramatic Design Upgrade

The Sony Xperia 1 VI has been leaked recently, with the reports heavily indicating it will depart from the extra long form factor and adopt a more conventional smartphone shape . As to how this will result in real-life is yet to be seen. However, third-party renders of the device with the said changes reflected have surfaced, giving us a closer view on how it could look.

Is this what the actual Sony Xperia 1 VI will look like?

As seen in the computer-generated images shared by Android Headlines, the Xperia 1 VI is shown to be almost unnoticeable to the Xperia 1 V or Mark 5 (review). But upon closer inspection, the device is shorter and wider in its new 19.5:9 ratio, coming from 21:9 of its predecessor. Additionally, the stout form factor also gives emphasis to the triple camera module arranged on a vertical island.

Sony's Xperia 1 VI renders show the new form factor in 19.5:9 ratio. / © Android Headlines

Sony's Xperia 1 VI is still depicted with those thicker top and bottom bezels instead of having the usual punch hole cutout to house the selfie camera similar on the other premium flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review). However, the side bezels do appear to be thinner and modest, which give a more modern touches to the device.

Sony Xperia 1 VI is shown to carry over the familiar shutter button and 3.5 mm audio jack. / © Android Headlines

On the sides, we can also see the familiar buttons, including the shutter key, volume rocker, and power key with integrated fingerprint scanner on the right. While the top houses the 3.5 mm analog audio port and the bottom with the USB-C and access to SIM tray.

The outlet shared the alleged dimensions of the handset, which give weight to the early report of a shorter shape. It is listed that the Xperia 1 VI is measured at 161.9 × 74.5 × 8.4 mm, compared to the Xperia 1 V at 165 × 71 × 8.3 mm.

No exciting improvements in the camera

For other upgrades and changes, we can still base in the previous leaks. Essentially, it described the Xperia 1 VI to retain the same triple camera modules at the back from last year as well as having a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2.5K, a sizeable downgrade from the 4K resolution of the Xperia 1 V.

However, we can expect the Xperia 1 VI to get a powerful and more capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that should also help optimize camera processing for better images. Likewise, it's rumored a new anti-fake photo system will debut, and perhaps it might also add a suite of generative AI features.

Affiliate offer Sony Xperia 5 V

What else are you wishing to see from the Xperia 1 VI? Do you think Sony has been making less exciting upgrades to its smartphones? Let's discuss your thoughts in the comments.