The best noise-canceling headphone on the market is 21% off at Amazon

Amazon and Best Buy are currently discounting the Sony WH-1000XM4 , with a 21% discount for the award-winning headphone. Reviewers all over the world have praised the phone's active noise canceling (ANC), so let's take a look at this deal, shall we?

The awkwardly named headphones are the successor to the 1000XM3, which also received rave reviews, rivaling Bose's Quiet Confort sets. With good battery life and Bluetooth codec support, they are easily one of the best options in the market, whether you use Android or iPhone.

Why choose the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones?

Ben gave the Sony headphones 4.5 stars in his review / © NextPit

My colleague Benjamin Lucks had high praises for the WH-1000XM4 in his review for NextPit. Besides the two points mentioned above, he liked the sound quality, comfort while using the headset, and intelligent features.

The headphones offer an impressive overall sound experience.

He highlighted the 30 hours of battery life, which can be extended to 38 hours with ANC deactivated. In case the battery runs out, the quick charging feature provides up to five hours of playback with a short 10 minutes of charging.

The WH-1000XM4 comes with a carrying case, which can also protect the included USB-C charging cable, as well as the audio jack cable, which you can use with older devices without Bluetooth support.

The only downsides found during the review were the companion app design - admittedly Sony's longtime weak spot - and the lack of support for the AptX HD codec, which is found in the XM3 model.

