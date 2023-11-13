Hot topics

Sony's WF-1000XM5 with Excellent ANC Function Falls Back to $248

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are only a few months old, but a few retailers from Amazon are now offering the premium noise-cancelling buds back at the recorded low of $248. This early Black Friday deal takes 17 percent off the buds' usual price at $299, which is also an immediate $51 savings.

At the same time, the discount applies to both black and silver colorways, with the latter's finish leaning more to a combination of light gray and brown rather than a shiny silver.

Why the Sony WF-1000XM5 are popular noise-cancelling earbuds

Sony gave the WF-1000XM5 (review) with a refreshed design and more compact build than their predecessors. As a result, the new earbuds provide much better comfort when worn for extended listening sessions. Plus, they snugly fit on ears as well, which are aided by the exchangeable ear tips.

Despite the shrinkage in size, the WF-1000XM5 produce better sound and more effective and reliable ANC capabilities than the WF-1000XM4, thanks to the new sound drivers and processors. The buds also feature spatial audio with head tracking along with support for Sony's proprietary LDAC HD Bluetooth codec for high-res sound quality.

Sony WF-1000XM5 review
Sony's new WF-1000XM5 ANC earphones are more compact, lighter, and get upgraded audio hardware / © nextpit

In terms of convenience in usage, Sony's WF-1000XM5 are compatible with iPhone and Android and comes with speak-to-chat that automatically pauses your music when you start to speak. In addition, they are equipped with multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Spotify Tap, among other connectivity features.

While we haven't fully tested the earbuds yet, the WF-1000XM5 lasts up to 24 hours of playback with the ANC enabled or up to 36 hours if the function is switched off. There are also a quick and Qi wireless charging features. For instance, a 3-minute top-up provides an hour of listening time.

Are you looking to score the Sony WF-1000XM this Black Friday? What do you think of this deal? Share with us your answers in the comments.

