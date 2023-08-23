Sony LinkBuds S at 36% Off Are Among the Best Compact ANC In-ears

If you're looking for a pair of ANC in-ears with solid audio at a reasonable price, the Sony LinkBuds S are a good match. The compact wireless earbuds are now down at their second-best price of $128 (36 percent off) on Amazon, instantly saving you $72 in the process.

What's even great is that all colors are available with the same discount on Amazon, including the Earth Blue option which is mostly made from recycled materials. Each option also comes with a matching hue for the charging case. Here's what we liked best about the headphones.

Affiliate offer Sony LinkBuds S Take 36 percent off in any color of the Sony LinkBuds S from Amazon.

Why the Sony LinkBuds S are recommended noise-canceling earbuds

Sony's LinkBuds S (review) were launched last year, but since, the company hasn't been able to refresh the earbuds, even making the current set worth it at a reduced price. The LinkBuds S are some of the cheapest noise-canceling headphones from Sony, and they are a solid pick if you are looking for comfortable in-ears to wear all day.

This is thanks to the earbuds having a discreet and lightweight build. Each bud only weighs 4.8 grams (0.17 oz) and they sport an ergonomic design in semi-in-ear format for easy fitting. The LinkBuds S are also IPX4 certified, meaning you can wear them outside without worrying about getting the earphones soaked in the rain.

Sony LinkBuds S are IPX4 certified and feature ANC. / © nextpit

In terms of sound, the LinkBuds S are equipped with 5 mm audio drivers, which might be minimal. But to make up for this, the ANC on the in-ears performs very effectively in blocking outside noises. The mobile app for iPhone or Android also offers an intuitive interface allowing for extended ANC intensity customization.

Despite the compact size, the battery life on the LinkBuds S is considerably above average when using the audio cans alone and around 20 hours with the charging case. Users can also find multipoint pairing and Google Fast Pair compatibility in addition to the custom LDAC Bluetooth codec support.

What do you think of the compact design of the Sony LinkBuds S? Would you consider buying these for a discounted cost? Tell us in the comments.