No need for wires: Smartmi introduces smart cordless P2 Air Purifier

Smartmi's smart air purifier lineup is starting to get more portable. Not because the company has shrunk the size of its devices but instead has gotten rid of those messy cables. Smartmi, which is Xiaomi's smart home arm, has introduced the P2 Air Purifier. It features a cordless design while still carrying over the air cleaning functions of the wired and dated Smartmi P1 Air Purifier.

The battery powered Smartmi P2 Air Purifier resembles the cylindrical shape of its predecessor with its punctured casing almost reaching the plates. On the top lid is a full-colored control touch display along with an array of capacitive keys including the power, timer, mode, and brightness selections. In addition to the colored display, Smartmi's P2 Air Purifier comes with a built-in LED mood lighting.

As for the size, Smartmi didn't mention if P2 Air Purifier is lighter or smaller than the P1 or the recently launched Air Purifier 2. We're guessing we will learn the actual dimensions once the smart air purifier becomes available. Attached to the side is also a nifty leather strap used when you're transporting the air purifier to another room.

Smartmi P2 Air Purifier features LED lighting and touch display / © Smartmi

Battery life is rated for up to 24 hours, it's unclear if to which mode this is based on. But it is safe to assume this is with the lowest level of purification. Possibly, battery life could be extended when you're in sleep or auto mode. Unfortunately, charging time is also not listed.

In terms of cleaning features, the new purifier uses four-stage True HEPA filters and 240m³/h CADR purification level or equivalent to 310 sq. feet in 10 minutes. Moreover, the air purifier comes with PM2.5 and PM10 dual laser particle sensors. Users can check the air quality right on the control screen or through the Smartmi mobile app. Major smart home platforms are supported such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Homekit.

Pricing of the Smartmi P2 Air Purifier as well as availability are still unknown. It is expected that it will be released in major markets like the US and Europe considering other Smartmi models are presently sold.