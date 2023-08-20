Buy Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 ANC Buds at Near 50% Off
Although the Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 have been regularly discounted on Amazon, a fresh deal has even put the ANC-equipped earbuds even back to their lowest price at $149. This is nearly half the original cost of $279 of the in-ears and cheaper compared to the listing on the company's store.
All colors are available during this sale, including the black colorway of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 that Benjamin reviewed. Regardless of which variant you will be picking, you will still have a matching charging case wrapped in fabric finish.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are the best sounding in-ear headphones out there
The Momentum True Wireless 3 were launched last year, yet they come with audio features and top quality design that edge out the more recent in-ear headphones. Plus, the noise-cancelling buds are even more compelling to purchase at their current reduced price.
In Benjamin's test, the Momentum True Wireless 3 easily produce exceptional sound output, this is particularly delivered through the custom 7 mm audio drivers mated to a high-frequency range and a whopping 107 decibels of maximum loudness. The result is having phenomenal bass and treble on top of distinctive instrumental notes.
Another area the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 excel is with the noise cancellation. The buds offer top class ANC function along with a dynamic transparency mode with extended customization features. Additionally, there is compatibility with Qualcomm's newer AptX and AptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 headphones carry the same 28-hour battery rating as their predecessors. However, the set now ships with improved charging speed. For instance, you can squeeze out 1 hour of playback by just plugging the case for 10 minutes.
Do you consider the Sennheiser Momentum TW 3 worth their discounted price for their features? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments and tell us if you want to see more headphones deals in the future.
