Hot topics

Secret Android Codes: How to Unlock Hidden Functions

8 min read 8 min No comments 0
Secret Codes
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Have you ever come across "secret codes" for phones that usually begin with "#"? These codes have been around for a long time and can still be used today to access hidden settings and information. In this article, we’ll explain what these codes are and reveal some of the most important ones.

These codes fall into two main categories: USSD codes and MMI codes. While they might not be particularly useful to the average smartphone owner, these hidden codes can be fun to try out once in a while to satisfy your curiosity. The purpose of this article is to provide a comprehensive list of these secret codes for Android devices.

Before diving in, it’s helpful to understand what these codes are and the key differences between MMI and USSD codes. However, if you're in a hurry, feel free to skip ahead to the section where we explore specific smartphone codes.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing