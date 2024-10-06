Hot topics

Samsung Wants to Power Its Smart TVs and Appliances with One UI

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Samsung One UI power smart tv and fridge
© Samsung
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

While most of the spotlight at the Samsung Developer Conference was on the One UI 7 update, the South Koreans managed to share some details of its roadmap beyond Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This includes a plan to bring One UI to appliances such as smart TVs and fridges starting in 2025, unifying its wide range of product portfolio.

Before Samsung became a market leader in mobile devices, they were known more for their televisions, fridges, and other home appliances. It continues to produce these today, but apart from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, these products are powered by different software platforms like its smart TVs running on Tizen OS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was the first smartwatch from the company to run on Wear OS based on Android while the previous run on Tizen OS. / © NextPit

As announced in a blog post today and during the event, Samsung said that it will finally begin to unify the software experiences across its major devices into a single layer called One UI, which is planned to commence next year.

In addition, the company announced that it will integrate the software experience of its major product lines — from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances — under the name One UI next year. By providing a cohesive product experience and committing to software upgrades for up to seven years, Samsung will continue to bring innovation for its customers.

Apart from making these different software names under the same banner, Samsung hasn't detailed what they mean by the upcoming integration. However, it will likely follow Xiaomi's approach towards HyperOS, which is a unified ecosystem that shares features and UI elements in its devices. HyperOS is even found in the Chinese company's electric vehicles through the infotainment system.

So in the case of Samsung here, we could see some Galaxy features and AI tools debuted in One UI 6 to be added in smart TVs and smart speakers before they arrive to more form factors in the future. Even so, the tech giant has already revealed its intention to use AI to improve the product experience in its appliances at the current conference.

How do you think users will benefit from the unification of software experience across different Samsung devices? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Samsung

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing