While most of the spotlight at the Samsung Developer Conference was on the One UI 7 update , the South Koreans managed to share some details of its roadmap beyond Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This includes a plan to bring One UI to appliances such as smart TVs and fridges starting in 2025, unifying its wide range of product portfolio.

Before Samsung became a market leader in mobile devices, they were known more for their televisions, fridges, and other home appliances. It continues to produce these today, but apart from smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, these products are powered by different software platforms like its smart TVs running on Tizen OS.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was the first smartwatch from the company to run on Wear OS based on Android while the previous run on Tizen OS. / © NextPit

As announced in a blog post today and during the event, Samsung said that it will finally begin to unify the software experiences across its major devices into a single layer called One UI, which is planned to commence next year.

In addition, the company announced that it will integrate the software experience of its major product lines — from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances — under the name One UI next year. By providing a cohesive product experience and committing to software upgrades for up to seven years, Samsung will continue to bring innovation for its customers.

Apart from making these different software names under the same banner, Samsung hasn't detailed what they mean by the upcoming integration. However, it will likely follow Xiaomi's approach towards HyperOS, which is a unified ecosystem that shares features and UI elements in its devices. HyperOS is even found in the Chinese company's electric vehicles through the infotainment system.

So in the case of Samsung here, we could see some Galaxy features and AI tools debuted in One UI 6 to be added in smart TVs and smart speakers before they arrive to more form factors in the future. Even so, the tech giant has already revealed its intention to use AI to improve the product experience in its appliances at the current conference.

How do you think users will benefit from the unification of software experience across different Samsung devices? Let us know in the comments.