Samsung Galaxy S24's New Camera Might Be Too Good in Low Light

Samsung's Galaxy S line has always seen the Ultra having better cameras than the standard models. This is true with this year's Galaxy S23, which sports a dated 50 MP sensor while the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) rocks a behemoth 200 MP camera. And while the Koreans are expected to keep the resolution on the vanilla Galaxy S24 , it might be a newer version with upgraded imaging capabilities.

Announced today by Samsung is the new 50 MP ISOCELL GNK sensor, which is the successor to the GN sensor range that is found in some Galaxy devices as well as many non-Samsung high-end Android camera phones.

Samsung ISOCELL GNK gets improved low-light and HDR

Although the sensor keeps the 50 MP resolution and the 1/1.3-inch sensor as well as the 1.2 µm pixel size, most of the improvements are found in the imaging departments. For instance, Samsung heavily touts the HDR capabilities of the GNK sensor by having staggered HDR support with up to 120 dB dynamic range and output images with 14-bit depth color, which is enabled by using three ISO modes.

There is also improvement with the autofocus speed. According to Samsung, each pixel uses two photodiodes with phase detection in all four directions to keep subjects sharply focused even when moving as long as in the frame.

Samsung debuts new ISOCELL GNK 50 MP sensor with improved low-light and HDR / © Samsung

Likewise, the ISOCELL GNK is capable of video recording in 8K resolution at 30 fps while minimizing any clipping with the said resolution. However, the new HDR and autofocus advantages will be limited to the FHD resolution but will support up to 240 fps.

Similar to the other high-resolution ISOCELL sensors of Samsung, the GNK can utilize pixel-binning technology. This should be beneficial in low-light shots which doubles the pixel size to 2.4 µm to allow more light to be read by the sensor.

Which camera phones will be equipped by the ISOCELL GNK

Samsung didn't confirm which Galaxy smartphones will first be equipped with the GNK sensor. With what we know, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are keeping the same primary 50 MP shooter. However, it's unknown whether this is headlined by the newly announced component or the same ISOCELL GN3.

There was also a rumor of the Galaxy S24 Ultra incorporating a 50 MP telephoto camera with a 50x zoom, so it's possible it was referring to the GNK. But regardless of the sensor type, the new snapper is tipped to replace the 10MP periscope camera with 10x zoom of the Ultra.

On the other hand, leaker Tech Reve believes the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review) already utilize Samsung's ISOCELL GNK, though it has not been properly disclosed by Google or Samsung.

Which new features are looking to see most from the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra aside from the camera? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.