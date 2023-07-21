Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Won't Get an S Pen Slot, But Its Case Will

Samsung's S Pen is an accessory that is largely marketed to be paired with its flagship folding phones . It is even rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would get a built-in slot or silo to securely stow the stylus akin to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) . However, recent developments suggest this plan could be skipped as new images of the device have leaked confirming the missing feature.

The official-looking materials were shared by notable leaker Ishan Agarwal over Threads. One of the images shows the Galaxy Z Fold 5 units wrapped in thick protective cases. What easily noticeable is the new S Pen holder built on the case rather in the device. This also depicts of a new S Pen slot compared to the pouch-type on the Galaxy Z Fold 4's (review) case.

Samsung could introduce a new case design with improved S Pen silo for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. / © Threads.com/u/IshanArgawal

Additionally, it is seen of different colorways for the S Pen, indicating Samsung would offer bespoke editions coupled to the case. Aside from the light-brown case that goes with the cantaloupe S Pen or the light blue with a green stylus, it's unclear what other hues will be available at launch. Meanwhile, another photo presents the new blue color for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The new blue colorway of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. / © Threads.com/u/IshanArgawal

More than the S Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut with a teardrop-shaped hinge, which is the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The use of new hinge provides gap-less design and thinner build as spotted on the leaked renders of the latter. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the folding devices while both should run on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Samsung has scheduled the next Unpacked on July 26 where the next-gen Galaxy foldable phones will be unveiled along with enlarged Galaxy Watch 6 watches and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. The event will be held in South Korea for the first time.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Take $100 off when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Amazon today. To device database

Do you consider the S Pen slot on the case a practical solution or even using a stylus on a foldable phone a useful feature? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.