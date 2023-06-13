Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Cover Screen to Run Standalone Apps

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to feature a larger 3.4-inch cover screen , there hasn't been information on how the company will make use of this. However, a new report suggests Samsung will enable the larger screen to accommodate full functionality for many apps, such as sending and typing messages and using Google Maps without unfolding the device.

Among the few clamshell phones that you can buy today, the Motorola Razr 2022 (review) and the upcoming Razr 40+ have perhaps the most extensive cover display usability, which can run apps on top of viewing notifications and customizations. According to SamMobile, Samsung has plans to introduce similar capabilities on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Typing messages on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display

The outlet specified that Samsung is optimizing the enlarged screen of its next-gen flip phone through One UI based on Android 13 OS to allow the use of its official apps and services in standalone state, rather than only previewing them. For instance, the keyboard has been integrated, so users can type messages right on the outer screen without unfolding the device in addition to voice-typing.

An alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its massive cover display. / © Twitter/u/UniverseIce

Furthermore, it added that not only apps from the South Korean tech firm are designed for full-scale use on the tabbed secondary display. It is said that many of the Google apps should also fully work, like navigating directions on the Google Maps or watching YouTube videos.

As for other features, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is believed to have a new teardrop-shaped hinge. The new mechanical component is said to reduce crease on the inner display while also allowing the panels to be flat when folded. Additionally, the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will power the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung has confirmed that the next Unpacked is taking place in its home turf in South Korea. However, the exact date remains unclear, with the two possible dates of July 26 or 27 being on the table. Meanwhile, do you intend to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Fold 5?