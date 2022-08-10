Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3: Which foldable works better?

Samsung introduced its new foldables on August 10, 2022. Among them is, of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 . Are there major or rather incremental improvements compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from 2021? We find out in a direct comparison.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in direct comparison

Model from 2022 Model from 2021 Product Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Image Display Main display: 6.7 inches, 22:9, Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ (2,640 x 1,080 pixels)

Front display: 1.9 inch, Super AMOLED (260 x 512 pixels)

Main display: 6.7 inch, 22:9, Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ (2,640 x 1,080 pixels)

Front display: 1.9 inch, Super AMOLED (260 x 512 pixels)

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 8 GB RAM | 128 / 256 / 523 GB internal 8 GB RAM | 128 / 256 GB internal Software Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 Android 11 with One UI 4.0 Rear camera Dual camera

Main camera: 12 megapixels at 1/3.0", f/2.2 aperture

Ultra wide-angle: 12 megapixels at 1:2.55", f/1.8 aperture



Dual camera

Main camera: 12 megapixels at 1/3.0", f/2.2 aperture

Ultra wide-angle: 12 megapixels at 1:2.55", f/1.8 aperture



Front camera 10 megapixels at 1/3.24", f/2.2 aperture 10 megapixels at 1/3.24", f/2.2 aperture Battery 3,700 mAh

25 Watt Quick Charging

10 watts Wireless Charging



3,300 mAh

15 watts Quick Charging

10 watts wireless charging



Connectivity 5G, LTE, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g (2.4 GHz), Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS 5G, LTE, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS IP IPX8 IPX8 Colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue [Bespoke Edition] Front/Rear (Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red), Frame (Silver/Black/Gold). Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Pink, Gray, White Dimensions Closed: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm

Open: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Closed: 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1 mm

Open: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm

Weight 187 g 183 g Advantages – Stunning design

Foldable display

IPX8 certified

Four years of security updates Cons – Battery life

– Battery life

Disappointing camera at this price Rating Not yet rated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - To the review

Of course, we have a big head start when it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. We have only been able to test the Galaxy Z Flip 4 briefly in hands-on so far. Therefore, this is also a comparison that basically takes the technical data into account. Especially in terms of performance, camera quality and battery life, we need more information on the new foldable. As soon as we have finally tested the device, we will update this post accordingly.

Jump to:

Display and case

At first glance, there is not much new in the display: There is still a 6.7-inch main display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate as well as a small front display with 260 x 512 pixels. In both cases, Samsung relies on AMOLED technology and offers the usual high Samsung quality.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks almost unchanged / © NextPit

However, the crease in the display cannot be hidden this time either. Nevertheless, the device has become a bit more robust: Gorilla Glass Victus+ is now used on the outside. Samsung reveals that it is 12% more stable than the normal Victus Glass from Corning. The Ultra-Thin-Glass inside is also supposed to be more resistant than the old model - by as much as 18 percent.

The dimensions have decreased minimally, which means that the display-to-body ratio is also minimally better. However, the device is still exactly 6.9 mm thin when opened. The IPX8 certification is also identical to the Z Flip 3, so you will hardly notice any differences between the 2021 and 2022 versions visually, although the hinge is a bit more compact.

Performance and connectivity

Still, a lot has happened here. The Snapdragon 888 did its job in the previous year's model, but Samsung currently offers the best Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that can be installed in mid-2022. Our detailed review will reveal the performance boost.

Read also: The best foldable phones to buy in 2022

The working memory remains at a mere 8 GB. Compared with last year, the internal, non-expandable storage now also includes a 512 GB option with 128 GB and 256 GB. Not much has really changed in terms of connectivity, only Bluetooth 5.1 had to give way to Bluetooth 5.2 in the new model.

So be prepared for a foldable that offers better performance as well as an additional storage option. You will soon find out how significant this difference is on NextPit.

Cameras

Conceptually, there is little new here as well: We see a selfie camera with 10 megapixels and a dual camera (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle) with 12 megapixels each. This means: Exactly the same megapixel numbers as last year and yes, still no telephoto camera.

The camera array has also only changed insignificantly compared to the 21 model / © NextPit.

Nevertheless, there is a small boost: The sensor of the main camera grows from 1.4 to 1.8 micrometers. Our guess: The Isocell 2LD, which we already know from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is probably used here. The ultra-wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, corresponds 1:1 to the predecessor: The bottom line is that the camera is only a subtle update compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Software

Samsung is the software model student—at least as far as the update policy is concerned. Out of the box, the new foldable comes with Android 12, which is based on One UI version 4.1.1. Once again, you can expect four major Android updates and five years of support with security updates. Thus, the new model is naturally more future-proof than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 released a year ago.

What does Samsung's OS has to offer? The best tips and tricks for One UI

You can also expect the One UI 5 to be used on the foldable soon. At least, Samsung has just launched the Android 13-based beta of the overlay. We will soon find out which new tricks the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can do in the review.

Battery and quick-charging

Samsung fans might look a bit enviously at the Chinese competition from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Co.: Their smartphones are usually charged faster than anyone at Samsung HQ can say "slow quick-charging". The situation does not change much with the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The power is increased from 15 to 25 watts, but that is not really fast in international comparison. Samsung keeps the wireless power at 10 watts. Fortunately, the capacity has improved: Compared with the 3,300 mAh in the predecessor, the 3,700 mAh in the Z Flip 4 are much more generous. Faster charging, bigger battery—clear point victory for the new model!

Price and availability

The pre-order promotion for quick decision makers runs from now until the regular sales launch on August 26. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in the colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue. The expanded Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition brings it to 75 different color combinations through different glass colors and frame options.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in four different colors. / © NextPit

In terms of price, it starts at $999 if you opt for the 128 GB version. For 256 GB or 512 GB you will have to dig deeper into your pocket. If you want the Bespoke Edition, which is only available with 256 GB of storage, you will have to pay over $1,000.

Conclusion

Do you want to buy a foldable for the first time and opt for a real eye-catcher? Then you can blindly buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at this price. The beautiful foldable has become even better in the new version, even though the looks have hardly changed. Furthermore, the support up to Android 16 speaks for the newcomer, possibly also the better performance, the better battery runtime and a slightly improved camera.

The bottom line is that the changes are not big enough to convince Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners to buy a new device. As soon as we have tested the foldable newcomer, we will of course re-evaluate the overall impression and update this article accordingly.

Until then, you can tell us what you think of the update in the comments: Do you see clear improvements, or is Samsung just doing product maintenance?