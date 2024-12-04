Although the Galaxy Watch FE was confirmed to receive the One UI 6 Watch update , the standard models were prioritized for the initial rollout. Following this, reports now indicate that the update, based on Wear OS 5, is finally reaching the first Fan Edition Galaxy smartwatch , introducing a wave of new features.

According to posts on Reddit, Galaxy Watch 6 (review), Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4 users have started receiving the October 2024 security patch, which includes the One UI 6 Watch update. These reports mainly come from users in Europe and Asia.

A similar rollout occurred last week when beta testers received their monthly update, which transitioned them to the stable One UI 6 Watch version.

In addition to the standard models, a few Galaxy Watch FE users—specifically from Vietnam and Hungary—have also confirmed receiving the update. Interestingly, the One UI 6 Watch firmware for the Galaxy Watch FE is around 345 MB, significantly smaller than the 1 GB+ updates for other models. However, the update size may vary by region and device variant.

Despite the difference in size, the Galaxy Watch FE retains most of the new features, unsurprising given that it's essentially a rebadged Galaxy Watch 4.

New key features in One UI 6 Watch

One UI 6 Watch, which debuted with Galaxy Watch 7 (review) and Galaxy Watch Ultra (review), introduces several notable features, including an AI-powered Energy Score that rates users’ readiness for workouts or recovery based on metrics like sleep quality and heart rate.

Samsung One UI 6 Watch update adds Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score feature on Galaxy Watch / © Samsung

Additionally, sleep apnea detection is now available on older Galaxy Watch models, and sleep tracking analysis has been expanded. Users can view detailed metrics such as heart rate, sleep latency, and respiratory rate.

On the fitness front, there’s support for custom workouts, allowing users to combine different exercises and adjust goals and parameters.

Elsewhere, new universal gestures enable touch-free control, enhancing accessibility. The update also brings a fresh set of watch faces and visual updates to the quick panel and notification cards.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Have you updated your Galaxy Watch to One UI 6 Watch? Which features are your favorites? Share your thoughts—we’d love to hear from you!