Galaxy Watch 7's New Chip May Carry Amazing Features

With the Galaxy S24 (review) already launched, we're now shifting our focus to Samsung's next Unpacked event that could see the Galaxy Watch 7 debut. In line with that, details about the upcoming Wear OS-powered smartwatch are picking up steam with the latest rumor revealing the processor equipping the timepiece and the most likely features to appear.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 processor

Coming from Winfuture's journalist, Roland Quandt, the leaker posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy Watch 7's chipset will be based on Samsung's in-house Exynos 5535. This suggests the processor may be eventually called Exynos W940, which is a logical naming choice that will succeed the Exynos W930 that powers last year's Galaxy Watch 6 (review).

Although the processor label does not generate that much interest, separate rumors (via TechSpot) hinted that Samsung is working on a second-generation 3 nm fabrication process. It is expected the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 range may be the first to be equipped with a chip based on this new process.

The new quick-change band is one of the “biggest” innovations of the Galaxy Watch 6. / © nextpit

Basically, a smaller node will increase the transistor count on the chip while also increasing the power efficiency to subsequently improve battery life on the Galaxy Watch 7. This alone would probably solve one of the major shortcomings of the Galaxy Watch 6, which had a bang average battery life when compared to previous Galaxy smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7's new Galaxy AI features

Apart from the processor, not much else is known about Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7. However, it is safe to say it should carry the same form and design as the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic after the 2023 smartwatch line already introduced external changes.

Samsung should instead focus on adding more upgrades underneath the hood and better functionality in its next-gen wearable. On this note, a powerful chipset would enable new features on the Galaxy Watch 7, such as supporting Galaxy AI for expanded health monitoring on the smartwatch.

In addition, Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a more premium Galaxy Watch model with an Ultra moniker, but current developments do not seem to indicate that in the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

What features do you wish to see introduced in the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch 7 Classic? Do you favor seeing changes to the design or internal hardware? We're eager to hear your thoughts in the comments.