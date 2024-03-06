Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Cheaper Than Ever with a Huge 56% Off

Although there is already a newer Galaxy smartwatch model , the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro continues to be a popular alternative, which is primarily due to the generous discounts offered for it. Even better, it now plunged to a new best price of $199 on Amazon, slashing the original price by $250 (56 percent) and beating the previous recorded low.

That's deal is for the 45 mm non-LTE Bluetooth model, which can be had in the standard graphite colorway or with the Bespoke Edition that comes with a ridged strap. The cellular version of the same size and available in gray finish also enjoys the same discount and on sale at $249 from $499.

Why it is worth investing on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

There are a lot to like with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review). For starters, it features a more streamlined look than its predecessor. Gone is the rotating bezel which is replaced by a raised bezel but still functions similarly as with the mechanical counterpart. With a titanium case and military grade built, the Galaxy Watch 5 is also a tough watch. Plus, its bright and responsive 1.4-inch display is protected by a sapphire glass.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is powered by Exynos W920 chip that admirably performs smooth in all conditions. This also optimizes performance on the watch, providing an impressive battery life that lasts longer than the newer Galaxy Watch 6. You do also get 16 GB of storage and 10 watts wireless charging support.

To measure your body composition simply position your rings and middle fingers on the side buttons of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. / © NextPit

As for the tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts blood pressure level monitoring on top of ECG, continuous heart rate, and blood oxygen level or SpO2. There is a temperature sensor as well, which reads your skin temperature and improve the menstrual cycle and ovulation tracking for women. In fitness, the wearable has auto workout detection, interval routes, and personalizes heart rate zones, among others.

Which of these Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features do you think are the most important? Tell us in the comments with your answers and if you'd like to see more Galaxy deals from nextpit.