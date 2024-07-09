After a few weeks of teasing, Samsung is finally gearing up to launch its next-gen foldable smartphones along with a new wave of wearable devices on the upcoming summer Galaxy Unpacked event . While most of these have already been leaked, there might be other surprises in store.

When is the Galaxy Unpacked event and how to watch

Samsung's mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place on July 10, 2024. It will be kicked off by an opening keynote which will start at 3:00 PM CET / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT or 10:00 PM in South Korea's local time.

The Galaxy Unpacked this year will be held in Paris, France. The venue is in line with where the Summer Olympics Games will take place, which is not surprising as Samsung is one of the major sponsors.

While the event will be in-person, Samsung already confirmed that it will stream the happening on its different channels and website. You can also tune in to the embedded YouTube video below.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 get dust resistance

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will helm the event. Although many of the devices' features have already been leaked, the official announcement could still generate some awe moments given both are expected to bring major upgrades from their predecessors.

Based on available materials, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is seen to come with a refreshed exterior that is boxier than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The updated build results in a slightly wider cover display and with the main screen having a different aspect ratio and higher peak brightness. Another big enhancement coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is added dust resistance on top of waterproofing.

Elsewhere, it should be sporting an improved set of cameras and battery capacity. What's under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which should add sizeable improvements to the processor and graphics.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable in titanium. / © Winfuture.de

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is retaining much of the clamshell looks of the predecessor, including the tab cover display. Similar to the butterfly folding counterpart, it is spotted from the leaked specs sheets it will gain dust resistance. In addition, it is listed to bring a new 50 MP main camera coupled with a familiar 12 MP ultrawide snapper.

Besides the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a larger RAM, Samsung is also integrating a vapor chamber cooling system to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This is the first for the company's clamshell line. Moreover, it gets a larger 4,000 mAh battery, which should extend the foldable's running time for a few hours or so.

There was a mixed consensus regarding the pricing on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, we're leaning to the side of these devices keeping the same price tags from last year's counterparts, with the Flip 6 could start at $999 while the Fold 6 at $1799.

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have a new array of sensors

It is apparent there will be new Galaxy smartwatches as well. Particularly, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have been long rumored to be in the pipeline for this event.

Leaks show the Galaxy Watch 7 is mostly identical to the Galaxy Watch 6, but it confirms a new biometric sensor beneath. Samsung previewed that the sensor is capable of measuring AGEs index, which is a way to tell for signs if you have the risk of diabetes, heart attack, or stroke. At the same time, this should offer more accurate tracking for heart rate and SpO2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in orange band. / © X/u/Evleaks

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's pricier and more rugged new smartwatch model. Renders show it has a squarish casing with a round display. It also sports an extra button flanked by two side buttons. The larger build should enable a bigger battery capacity as well.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Watch 7 is tipped by 91Mobiles to cost $329, or the same as the Galaxy Watch 6. On the other hand, the new Galaxy Watch Ultra is believed to command $700 a pop.

Galaxy Watch Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro boast stem design

There are also new sets of wireless noise-canceling earbuds that will be headlined by the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Surfaced renders show the non-pro and pro earbuds boast stem design, ditching the half-bean shape of the Galaxy Buds 2 series. The stem is said to bring improved noise-canceling capabilities and better sound quality for these headphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (top) and Galaxy Buds 3 (bottom). / © X/u/Evleaks

Despite the huge change in the design, we don't see Samsung hiking the prices of these new Galaxy earbuds. But if ever there will be pricing changes to materialize, these are likely minimal to modest.

Galaxy Ring could be priced finally

After previewing its first smart ring, Samsung is taking advantage of the Galaxy Unpacked to fully announce the Galaxy Ring. The company should reveal the specs as well as the price and availability of the wearable.

Outlet Android Authority discovered that the Galaxy Ring will support heart rate monitoring, temperature sensing, sleep, and stress tracking, menstrual cycle prediction for women, and even snore detection if paired with a Galaxy handset.

Back in March, a leaker forecasted that the Galaxy Ring would be priced starting at $300 in the USA. As confirmed, it will come in different sizes, with the larger ring sizes getting longer battery life.

One more thing: Preview of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim'?

While we already know Samsung is working on a more premium and thinner full-folding Galaxy Z model that is said to be called Galaxy Z Fold 'Slim' or 'Ultra,' this device is not expected to be ready anytime soon. Rather, Samsung might use the Unpacked stage to tease the foldable.

Presently, rumors hint the Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' will ditch the S Pen to enable a much thinner build than the standard model. Plus, it is said to feature larger cover and main displays. According to The Elec, Samsung will launch the device at the end of 2024, but in limited quantities.

