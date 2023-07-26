Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ & S9 Ultra: All New Tablets Compared

Alongside its new foldable phones, Samsung leveraged its Unpacked event in August to announce new versions of its flagship Galaxy tablets. Check out what's new in the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the primary differences between the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra.

Unlike its different phone models, Samsung doesn't follow an annual update cycle for the Galaxy Tab S family. The S8 and S9 lineups launched roughly a year and a half after their predecessors. However, does that mean more upgrades for shoppers? Let's find out starting with the specifications of all three 2023 models:

Editor's Choice Value-for-money 3rd place Device Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Image Display 11'' OLED

2560 x 1600 pixels (274 PPI)

120 Hz refresh rate 12.4'' OLED

2800 x 1752 pixels (266 PPI)

120 Hz refresh rate 14.6'' OLED

2960 x 1848 pixels (239 PPI)

120 Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5 12 GB LPDDR5 12 / 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 / 256 GB 256 / 512 GB 256 / 512 / 1024 GB microSD ✅ Rear camera Main: 13 MP

Main: 13 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 8 MP Front camera 12 MP

Main: 12 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP Software Android 13

Four major Android updates

Five years of security updates Battery 8,400 mAh 10,090 mAh 11,200 mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E | Wi-Fi Direct | Bluetooth 5.3

Optional: 5G | 4G LTE Audio Quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos S Pen ✅ Security Under-display fingerprint reader Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9 mm

6.53 x 10.01 x 0.23 in 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7 mm

7.3 x 11.24 x 0.22 in 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5 mm

8.21 x 12.85 x 0.22 in Weight Wi-Fi: 498 g | 17.57 oz

5G: 500 g | 17.64 oz Wi-Fi: 581 g | 20.49 oz

5G: 586 g | 20.67 oz Wi-Fi: 732 g | 25.82 oz

5G: 737 g | 26 oz IP rating IP68 Colors Beige, Graphite MSRP Wi-Fi: ? | $699

5G: ? | $1049 Wi-Fi: ? | $899

5G: ? | $1269 Wi-Fi: ? | $1,099

5G: ? | $1489 Rating Not yet rated Not yet rated Not yet rated Offers*

Samsung doesn't only differentiate its tablets by size but also by memory options and camera hardware. For the S9 family, however, the differences are smaller compared to the Galaxy Tab S8 range, which had variances in the type of display technology used as well as biometric features. We will dive deeper into the tablet's differences based on their specifications, with a future update as soon as we get to review the devices.

Looking for other brands? Check out nextpit's list of the best Android tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Design and display

Spoiler alert: Not much has changed in the design department between the Tab S8 and Tab S9. Even the overall dimensions are similar, with only the regular Tab S9 getting a little bit thinner. There is one very important change, however, which is the IP68 certification that is now available on all models to offer both water and dust protection.

All three Tab S9 models are equipped with an OLED panel. / © nextpit

At the back is a notched display on the Ultra model, making it one of the more outstanding features of the S8 Ultra. Both the S9+ and S9 Ultra use an OLED display with the same size and resolution as their predecessors—12.4'' at 2800x1752p and 14.6'' at 2960x1848p, respectively, while the vanilla model received an upgrade from an LCD panel to an OLED screen. All models promise buttery smooth animation thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Performance and connectivity

When it comes to performance and connectivity, all three models are equally capable on paper. All three Galaxy Tab S9 models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with the same "For Galaxy" overclocked version used in the Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones.

Based on our experience with phones that are powered by the same chip, expect top-of-the-line performance in apps and games, with snappy performance even when embarking on multitasking sessions, thanks to the equally high-end LPDDR5 RAM and UFS flash storage.

The Galaxy Tab S9 tablets can definitely play games, even upside down. / © nextpit

As the SoC dictates most of the connectivity options, it is no surprise that all three Galaxy Tab S9 offer the same range of wireless network compatibility: Wi-Fi 6E (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.3. The Tab S9 models can also be purchased with optional 5G connectivity, which is also compatible with 4G/LTE networks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Cameras

While all three Tab S8 models were equipped with a dual camera kit, the base Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a single camera setup that sports a 13 MP sensor. The other two models, however, will pair the main camera with an ultra wide-angle lens on top of an 8 MP sensor. While this is not the most exciting camera arrangement, it is par for the course when it comes to the tablet market.

Only the basic Tab S9 has a single camera, while the S9+ and Ultra pair the main lens with an ultra-wide-angle one. / © nextpit

Selfie lovers are also well represented here with different specifications distributed among the Tab S9 models. The vanilla model will come equipped with a single 12 MP sensor while the other two models include an ultra wide-angle lens to accompany the primary front snapper.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Software

Software-wise, all Galaxy Tab S9 models ship with Android 13 right out of the box and are powered by the One UI skin. Similar to the Galaxy S phones—and different from most Android tablets—, Samsung promises four major Android version upgrades with five years of security patches.

It is the same One UI we know but on a bigger screen. / © nextpit

Now that Google has made a return to the Android tablet market with the Pixel Tablet that Camila reviewed, interest in adapting Android apps to the tablet form factor has started to catch up. The Galaxy Tabs are poised to receive better support as well following such developments. Samsung is also doing its part, with a number of exclusive features for multitasking and note-taking, combining both at times. One example is to have a cooking video dividing the screen with a recipe notepad containing notes and drawings using the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Battery and charging

The South Korean company is not known to be a trailblazer when it comes to charging technology, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series doesn't change that fact. Both the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the S9 Ultra use the same capacity batteries as their predecessors, 10,090 and 11,200 mAh, respectively, while the vanilla Tab S9 received an upgrade to a 8,400 mAh capacity (from 8,000) battery despite having reduced its thickness.

USB-C for charging and two of the four speakers. There is also a set of pogo pins for accessories. / © nextpit

As for charging, expect to see similar numbers from the Tab S8 family, with a maximum charging speed of 45 W using a compatible adapter. By the way, a power supply is not included in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Price and availability

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S9 are already available on Samsung's online store, with shipping times depending on each region. As at press time, US pricing details remained unconfirmed, but we already have base prices for the European market:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 8 + 128 GB - WIFI $699** | €899 - - 8 + 128 GB - 5G tbc | €1,049 - - 12 + 256 GB - WIFI tbc $799** | €1,119 $999** | €1,339 12 + 256 GB - 5G tbc tbc | €1,269 tbc | €1,489 12 + 512 GB - WIFI - tbc tbc 12 + 512 GB - 5G - tbc tbc 16 + 1024 GB - WIFI - - tbc 16 + 1024 GB - 5G - - tbc ** US pricing to be confirmed

In the Galaxy Tab S9 box, Samsung will include a S Pen. Those hoping to see a power adapter and case will be disappointed as these are sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Conclusion

After the Galaxy Tab expanded into the "Ultra" territory with the Tab S8 family, Samsung performed a smaller update to its 2023 flagship tablet line. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is a welcome upgrade that should not only offer better performance but also improved battery life compared to the previous generation.

Changes in the Tab S9+ and Ultra models were rather small, despite a general bump in memory options. The vanilla Galaxy Tab S9, however, offers the same 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB options as the Tab S8, while featuring a much-welcomed upgrade with an OLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, and improved battery capacity.

Samsung will offer the Tab S9 in the Beige and Graphite color options. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Tab S9 models are unquestionably the tablets to beat when it comes to sheer performance in the Android tablet market. However, their prices are too close to the equivalent iPad models, which makes them hard to recommend. Regardless, if you are a Samsung fan and are looking for the most powerful Android tablets paired with the best software support in the segment, the Galaxy Tab S9 range is your only option at the moment.

Do you think the Tab S9 prices are reasonable? Would you rather buy a tablet from another brand? Share your suggestions in the comments below!