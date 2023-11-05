Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Review: S-Class Looks Meet A-Class Performance

Samsung's fans are spoiled for choice in 2023. Not only is there (in some countries) the S23 FE premium smartphone, but the South Korean company also sells the new Galaxy Buds FE earbuds and today's highlight: The Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo. We tested both the standard and plus models, and tell you if the tablets really deserve the "Fan Edition" tag.

While flagship tablets (and laptops) started to adopt OLED screens recently, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is equipped with excellent IPS LCD panels. The display is bright, with the usual good viewing angles and colors of IPS panels, and the refresh rate is a smooth 90 Hz, which can be set down to 60 Hz if you prioritize battery life.

The overall design and build quality of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE models not only matches the more expensive models in the family, but also the rival iPad models in the same price range. What the Apple tablets don't offer, however, is the IP68 rating found in the Samsung tablet, which can resist even some brief dips in water.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets offer a premium look with an aluminum back that matches the flagship Tab S9 models. On the front lies the first main difference, with the base model sporting a 10.9-inch display, while the FE+ model offers a 12.4-inch screen, both with 90 Hz IPS LCD panels underneath.

Performance and software

While the design of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes straight from the flagship family, the processor is a clear step-down. The Exynos 1380 powering the Tab S9 FE duo is the same one found on the Galaxy A54 smartphone, which while good, does offer a noticeable drop in performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on flagship tablets, or even competing chips on equivalent-priced iPad models.

Pros:

Good performance in daily tasks.

microSD card reader.

Included S Pen.

Support for multiple users, with biometric login.

Cons:

Gaming performance leaves to be desired.

Bundled apps with pen features are trial only.

In daily tasks like browsing the web, social media, or talking over messaging apps, the Exynos performance is more than sufficient, even with the 90 Hz refresh rate, animations and scrolling are fluid. Opening apps and loading game stages are fast enough, thanks to the UFS storage and RAM.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Exynos 1380 Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Exynos 1380 iPad 10

Apple A14 Pixel Tablet

Tensor G2 Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Snapdragon 8 gen 2 Fire HD 10 (2023)

MediaTek MT8186 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test Worst loop: 2926

Best loop: 2951 Worst loop: 2954

Best loop: 2981 Worst loop: 6957

Best loop: 7614 Worst loop: 6516

Best loop: 6624 - Worst loop: 714

Best loop: 722 Geekbench Single: 1016

Multi: 2918 Single: 1024

Multi:2940 Single: 2110

Multi: 4977 Single: 1437

Multi: 3647 Single: 2046

Multi: 5518 Single: 703

Multi: 1744

Gaming performance, however, reveals the limitations of the Exynos chip, betraying its mid-range origins. In synthetic benchmarks, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE delivers less than half the performance of comparably priced devices like the iPad 10 and Pixel Tablet.

It offers only about a third to a quarter of the gaming prowess found in the flagship Tab S9 Ultra, for which we expect to have final scores shortly.

CPU performance is adequate, but the GPU is clearly underpowered. / © nextpit

In practice, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE could still run games, obviously, but with a much lower graphical setting. Genshin Impact, for example, was playable, but the game had to be set with all options down, resulting in a very pixelated gaming experience, particularly on the FE+ big 12-inch screen with a 2560x1600 native resolution.

There is a clear mismatch between the character and UI element resolutions (tap to expand the image). / © nextpit

Media playback

On the media playback front, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets performed really well, especially the 1600p FE+ model with its bigger and higher-resolution display. The Exynos chip is more than capable of rendering media from the most popular streaming services, and the dual stereo speakers surprised with their performance.

Audio separation was nice, and despite being side-firing speakers, they managed to create a decent soundstage. Of course, as soon as you watch videos in portrait orientation (you monster!) the limitations of a dual speaker system versus a quad setup become evident.

Pogo pins add compatibility with optional accessories like covers and keyboards / © nextpit

Software

One area in which the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets are on the same page as their flagship alternatives is the software support. They come with Android 13 running One UI 5.1 and are promised four system upgrades and five years of security updates like the premium models.

Samsung includes a bunch of third-party apps by default on its mid-range tablets, including the usual Microsoft bundle, Netflix, Spotify, and the "Galaxy Picks": Optional apps for painting and note-taking with a free trial. In an ideal world, they would be free and with no account requirements, but we don't get that option.

We counted 8 third-party apps, totaling 32 GB of used storage by default. / © nextpit

Two apps, Clip Studio Paint and Goodnotes are a nice way to put the included S Pen to use, but you can also take notes quickly on the Samsung Notes app, which also offers the option to convert your handwriting to readable text with OK results in our tests.

There is also Dex mode, with a traditional PC-like desktop, including windows management options, and support for external displays. On the other direction, you can also use the Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a Miracast/Wireless Display screen, but in our tests, the latency was too high to be properly used as a secondary PC display (static text worked fine, however).

Additionally, Samsung includes the Flow app to integrate contents on the tablet with a connected phone or PC. On supported Windows computers, you can even mirror the tablet screen and notifications, while also sharing photos and videos between devices.

Those features can also be achieved using Microsoft's Link to Windows app. Flow also allows you to quickly enable the hotspot function on a Galaxy phone, and if you use Samsung Pass, you can even restrict access to your PC account using the phone or tablet's biometric features.

The power button on the Tab S9 FE(+) doubles as a fingerprint reader. / © nextpit

Speaking about biometrics, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets include a fingerprint reader on the power button. During our tests, detection worked well for logins, which should help families with multiple accounts set up on the tablet. Each user has to go through their own initial setup, like on a factory reset system, and can have their own apps, and separate biometric logins.

One slightly annoying thing is that the user must switch to their profile on the lock screen to then try to log in with the fingerprint. If you try to log in on the tablet right after another user, the system will expect the previous user's fingerprint and will not go directly to the new user's home screen.