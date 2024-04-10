Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ Gets a Fantastic Discount for $350 Off

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 has topped the best Android tablets charts , but its premium price might feel like a splurge. If you want a comparable Galaxy tablet at a more reasonable price, the Galaxy Tab S8 is still a great alternative. Even better, Amazon now has the Plus model discounted by $350 (39 percent off), dropping it to a record-low of $549.

The limited sale covers the Wi-Fi model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (review) that comes with expandable 128 GB storage and graphite colorway.

The smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is also discounted which is now listed down to $418 from $699. The main difference is the smaller screen and LCD panel. Nonetheless, it is still a compelling machine for those who favor the extra portability brought by its size.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is still recommended

The Galaxy Tab S8+ was liked for its premium and top-class hardware. It features a high-resolution 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate, which always feels punchy and with more than sufficient brightness regardless of the conditions. This panel is compatible with Samsung's S Pen as well, but you can pair it with other active styluses.

While it's not water-resistant similar to the newer Galaxy Tab S9, its build and design are undeniably sleek. It has an aluminum chassis and only measures 5.7 mm on its side, making it one of the slimmest tablets in its class size. At the same time, you can find powerful quad stereo speakers strategically placed around the side along with a dual rear camera that records 4K video.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ has a large 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and is built on a sleek aluminum chassis. / © nextpit

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The setup is still pretty snappy even today, with the processor able to run apps smoothly, including the DeX mode for tablets. This chip provides improved efficiency as well and results in a long battery life for the tablet.

The sale has been running for a week now. With that, you might want to take advantage of the savings. Likewise, what do you think of the Galaxy Tab S8+ now that it is even cheaper?