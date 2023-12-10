Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ at $300 Off is a Fantastic Tablet Gift Idea

Aside from making the best Android smartphones , Samsung's array of tablets are some of the most recommended out there. In line with the upcoming holidays, many of the company's high-end Galaxy tablets are on sale. Particularly, last year's Galaxy Tab S8+ gets the biggest saving, making it a top pick among being discounted with a solid $300 off on Amazon.

What's covered with this deal is the Wi-Fi model with 128 GB expandable storage falling to $599 or the best recorded price for the device. This translates to a 33 percent reduction from the original price of $899. At the same time, you can have it with the graphite or dark gray color. Other finishes are on sale, but you need to pay slightly higher.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ bundled with S Pen.

Why the Galaxy Tab S8+ is a recommended tablet for casual or heavy users

While Samsung already has newer Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8+ (review) still stands out from the crowd with a very capable hardware and top-class software support. And now that's cheaper, it is even recommendable more than ever.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ uses a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen that outputs popping colors and sharp details. Plus, this panel gets a high refresh rate at 120 Hz for very fluid scrolling and gaming. Like with many premium Samsung's slabs, the S Pen stylus is bundled with the device so you won't need to spend extra cash on acquiring one for your note-taking and drawing needs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus)'s dual camera and S Pen magnetic holder / © nextpit

In addition, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. And in terms of performance, the silicon is not the fastest, but it is considerably as capable as newer ones, which is possible through the optimized operating system. Likewise, the tablet can be updated to One UI 6 based on Android 14 for more new enhancements and customizations.

With Samsung's DeX mode, the Galaxy Tab S8+ can also be a laptop replacement. The mode enables a desktop-like interface and supports resizing and floating windows and tabs. The tablet itself comes with a reliable dual rear camera and a 12 MP front-facing selfie, all shoot up to 4K video. You can find a great-sounding quad speaker setup, too.

As for the battery, the slate packs a large 10090 mAh cell capacity, which easily lasts multiple days with modest usage. Refilling the juice is no problem since there is a 45 watts quick charging support.

Right now, it's unclear until the deal will run. But if you're considering of gifting one, you might act quickly so that it is assured to arrive before the festive days. Let us know if you want to see more tablet sale from nextpit.