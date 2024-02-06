Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Certification Confirms (Another) New Edition

Just last week, we reported on rumors of a new edition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 together with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite . Today there is official confirmation from the IMEI database, which documents at least two (new) variants of the Samsung tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024

The South Korean manufacturer Samsung is making it easy for itself, at least when it comes to its Android tablets: following the Apple principle, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets a small facelift and a new Galaxy Tab is presented in 2024. After Samsung already revised the tablet once in 2022, it still seems to be good enough for a new edition this year.

After German leaker Roland Quandt, who is considered a reliable tipster, had already provided information about a new edition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the tablet in question, GSMChina and two corresponding IMEI database entries have now provided official confirmation of the South Korean company's plans.

The Android tablet is listed there under the name Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 with the model numbers SM-P625 and SM-P627. While the P627 is explicitly said to be a tablet for Turkey, GSMChina associates the number P625 with the global tablet. Both are said to be equipped with a 5G modem, which would be the first improvement on the old model, which only has an LTE 4G modem.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024?

rumored Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2020 Model number SM-P620

SM-P625

SM-P627 SM-P613 (Wi-Fi)

SM-P619 (4G)

gta4xlve (Play Console) SM-P610 (Wi-Fi)

SM-P615 (4G)

gta4xl (Play Console) SoC Samsung Exynos 1280 (5nm)

2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz Snapdragon 720G (8nm)

2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.3 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz Exynos 9611 (10nm)

2x Cortex-A73 @ 2.3 GHz

6x Cortex-A53 @ 1.7 GHz OS ? Android 12 ~ 14 Android 10 ~ 13

Furthermore, we now know from the model number that the Samsung tablet has already been subjected to a Geekbench test. This in turn confirms an Exynos 1280 (2.4 GHz) manufactured in a 5 nm structure. The available tablet has a Snapdragon 720G processor and the first edition an Exynos 9611. Further details are not yet known, but should not be long in coming.

Do you own an Android tablet? If so, which tablet do you use and why? Our comments section is now open for you.