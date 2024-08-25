The back-to-school season has not only brought great discounts on household smart tech gadgets but there are also meaningful deals on popular tablets. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), which is discounted by as low as 36 percent off on its two storage variants.

Right now, the 64 GB model is available for $209 or $120 lower than the usual price. On the other hand, the 128 GB option is listed at $272 from $399. These are the best prices for these models. The deal applies to all three colorways of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): chiffon pink, oxford gray, and mint.

What's new from the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite?

The current Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the third iteration of the original tablet launched in 2020. In this model, Samsung gave the Galaxy tablet more powerful specs and longer software support through Android upgrades and security patches on top of having the latest software.

The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite still features the same 10.4-inch LCD screen, but the panel remains bright and sharp with a resolution of 1200x2000 pixels. It supports active styluses for your drawing or notetaking needs while an S Pen is included when you purchase the tablet.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is avialable in a new mint green colorway / © 91Mobiles

Samsung also keeps its lightweight and slim build while adding beefier internals. There's now a speedier and more efficient Exynos 1280 chipset replacing the Snapdragon 720G. Furthermore, a Tab S6 Lite has a newer Bluetooth 5.3 for improved connectivity and energy efficiency. The battery capacity is unchanged at 7,040 mAh, but you can expect a slightly improved endurance.

You can also find the same set of cameras, an 8MP primary and 5 MP front-facing, in the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which are more than decent for snapping photos of your documents.

Remember that the deal will run until a limited time. So, you might want to act fast if you want to take home those savings. Likewise, what do yo think of the refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite? Tell us in the comments.