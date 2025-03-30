If you're searching for an Android tablet as a gift for your child or a loved one, Amazon's spring sale is worth checking out. One of the standout deals is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, now available for $159—a $60 discount (27%) from its original price of $219. This marks its second-best price ever, just $10 above the record low of $149.

The deal applies to the 64GB variant in Graphite, but you can also grab the Silver model for $169, which remains a solid bargain. If you need more storage, the 128GB version with 8GB of RAM is also discounted, now available for $210 (down from $269).

Who Should Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is the larger and more powerful model in the Tab A9 series. It features an 11-inch TFT LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution (1200 x 1920 pixels). Its 16:9 aspect ratio makes it ideal for binge-watching TV shows or browsing the web.

While it lacks IP68 dust and water resistance like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Tab S10+, it boasts a sleek, lightweight design at just 6.9mm thick and 480 grams. The quad-speaker setup delivers loud and punchy audio, making it enjoyable even without external speakers. For cameras, you get an 8MP rear and a 5MP front-facing shooter for basic photography and video calls.

Powering the tablet is the Snapdragon 695 SoC, a midrange processor capable of handling multitasking and daily tasks efficiently. The 7,040mAh battery provides over a day of extensive use or multiple days with light browsing and streaming. However, the 15W charging speed is somewhat slow compared to other tablets in this price range.

Now that it’s at a lower price, are you considering buying the Galaxy Tab A9+ as a present? Let us know your thoughts!