Looking for a last-minute holiday gift for a loved one—or even yourself? If you’re into Android, Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9+ is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to its lowest price ever.

The first two storage variants are $70 off: the 64 GB model is down to $149 from $219, while the 128 GB version is available for $199, discounted from $269. Both retailers offer the tablet in graphite and silver color options.

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

The Galaxy Tab A9+ has been on the market for a year, but it remains a top pick among Samsung’s entry-to-mid-range tablets—and for good reason. It features a large 11-inch LCD screen with a 1200 x 1920 resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for media consumption. The screen is framed by thin, uniform bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

While it doesn’t have water resistance like the pricier Tab S9 FE, it makes up for it with a sleek, lightweight design. At just 6.9 mm thick and weighing about a pound, it’s easy to carry around. Quad speakers provide loud, clear sound, enhancing your entertainment experience. The 8 MP rear camera is handy for capturing moments, while the 5 MP front-facing camera supports 1080p video calls.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, delivering snappy performance at an affordable price point. Depending on the variant, you can get up to 8 GB of RAM, and storage is expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

If you prefer fewer charging sessions, the Galaxy Tab A9+ has you covered. Its 7,040 mAh battery can last several days with moderate use, making it a reliable companion for everyday tasks. It boots on Android 13 and is planned to be updated to Android 15. Lastly, you do get kid-friendly features that would suit younger users.

What do you think of the Galaxy Tab A9+ at this rate? We’d love to hear your thoughts, share your plans in the comments!