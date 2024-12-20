Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ Just Hit the Record-Low Price for 32% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal edit
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift for a loved one—or even yourself? If you’re into Android, Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9+ is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to its lowest price ever.

The first two storage variants are $70 off: the 64 GB model is down to $149 from $219, while the 128 GB version is available for $199, discounted from $269. Both retailers offer the tablet in graphite and silver color options.

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

The Galaxy Tab A9+ has been on the market for a year, but it remains a top pick among Samsung’s entry-to-mid-range tablets—and for good reason. It features a large 11-inch LCD screen with a 1200 x 1920 resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for media consumption. The screen is framed by thin, uniform bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

While it doesn’t have water resistance like the pricier Tab S9 FE, it makes up for it with a sleek, lightweight design. At just 6.9 mm thick and weighing about a pound, it’s easy to carry around. Quad speakers provide loud, clear sound, enhancing your entertainment experience. The 8 MP rear camera is handy for capturing moments, while the 5 MP front-facing camera supports 1080p video calls.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, delivering snappy performance at an affordable price point. Depending on the variant, you can get up to 8 GB of RAM, and storage is expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

If you prefer fewer charging sessions, the Galaxy Tab A9+ has you covered. Its 7,040 mAh battery can last several days with moderate use, making it a reliable companion for everyday tasks. It boots on Android 13 and is planned to be updated to Android 15. Lastly, you do get kid-friendly features that would suit younger users.

What do you think of the Galaxy Tab A9+ at this rate? We’d love to hear your thoughts, share your plans in the comments!

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing