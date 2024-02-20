Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 is on Sale with up to 30% Discount

Hot topics

Thanks to Amazon's sale, you can purchase Samsung's new Galaxy SmartTag 2 at a record-low price today. Depending on the set you're picking, you can get most out of the savings from the 4-pack which has the priced dropped to $69 or a 30 percent cut from the original price at $99.

There is a considerable discount for the single option as well which is currently listed at $24 from $29, but it's offered only with the black colorway of the Bluetooth tracker. Meanwhile, you can get both white and black in even numbers with the 4-pack.

Who's the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker for

Similar to the original Galaxy SmartTag, the new Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) is only compatible with Samsung's ecosystem and devices. Regardless, the new generation remains effective and reliable in tracking and finding, and Samsung improved many essentials areas to make the 2nd gen tag a compelling upgrade.

Firstly, the design of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 introduces a larger keyhole ring that allows it to be easily hooked to items and objects. But it is still relatively discreet and doesn't take up much space and weight. The tag is IP67 certified so it can withstand a quick dip into the pool or rain. Plus, replacing the battery cell is now easier compared to before.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 with the battery compartment opened
The CR2032 battery tray features a rubber seal to keep the IP67 water resistance. The battery life of SmartTag 2 is rated for up to 700 days. / © nextpit

But of course, the Galaxy SmartTag 2's battery life has been significantly stretched that you won't need to think of replacing the cell from time to time. With a low-power mode on, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 can last up to 2 years before you need to install a new CR2032 battery.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 runs on the Samsung SmartThings IoT network and supports near and distance tracking. In nearby location finding, there is a UWB (ultra-wideband) for more precise pinpointing supplemented by the built-in speaker on the tracker. Furthermore, you can program the Galaxy SmartTag 2 as a trigger with other SmartThings devices at your home.

Do you use a smart Bluetooth tracker as well? What do you think of the Galaxy SmartTag 2's design? Let us know in the comments.

