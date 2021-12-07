Save $180 on this Samsung Tablet deal on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12'4" is discounted on Amazon for $100. When bundled with the official Samsung Lite Keyboard, the discount reaches up to $180!

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is discounted by $100 on Amazon.

Instead of $529.99 only $429.99.

only $429.99. When combined with the Samsung Lite Keyboard, the bundle price is at $509.98, $180 off.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (review) is the "Fan Edition" of the Galaxy Tab S7, meaning that it holds the best features from the flagship tablet, while discarding the less popular ones for a cheaper price. This effectively makes all Fan Editions very good competitors in price/performance comparisons, and we usually shower them with compliments.

Likewise, my colleague Carsten Drees gave it with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 4.5/5 stars in his review and for good reason, the tablet features everything you could ask for the price like a decent SoC, a beautiful design and an S-Pen!

Now you can get the Android tablet it for a discounted price of $509.98 alongside the official Samsung Lite Keyboard case for galaxy tabs for a total $180 off. The keyboard typically sells for about $159.99 by itself, so this is a great deal, because if you bought them independently you would have to pay over $60 extra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 + Lite Slim Keyboard Cover Black

If you want to get the tablet without the case, you still get a $100 discount for a total of $429.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Beautiful and well-built! / © Samsung

As my colleague points out in his review, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a premium Android tablet with excellent workmanship and attractive design.

The bright screen is ideal for multitasking, and the 12'4" size gives you all the space you need to do so. The battery life is quite decent, enabled by a 10,000 mAh battery and the Snapdragon 750G balances will cover all your daily requirements without breaking a sweat, quite literally. As my Carsten noted, the tablet has good thermal performance.

The keyboard is a beautiful addition to the Tablet since it offers the ideal amount of protection while also offering a convenient keyboard, turning your tablet into a small notebook.

