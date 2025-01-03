Samsung is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series this month. The new flagship lineup will feature One UI 7 , Samsung's Android 15 -based skin, along with updated Galaxy AI features . However, recent findings suggest Samsung may go beyond its in-house innovations by collaborating with Google to offer free Gemini Advanced subscriptions with each Galaxy S25 purchase.

Free Gemini Advanced Subscription Bundled with the Galaxy S25 series?

Decompiled code from the latest version of Google's app (via Android Authority) revealed the Galaxy S25 series might include complimentary Gemini Advanced trials. These trials are expected to vary by model, with the Galaxy S25 potentially receiving a three-month trial, the Galaxy S25 Plus offering six months, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra a full year of access.

It remains unclear whether these subscriptions will activate upon the Samsung Galaxy S25 purchase or device setup and when they will be offered to the customers.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is said to be held on January 22, 2025, in San Francisco. / © Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Interestingly, the same app strings reference the Pixel 9 (review) and an unidentified Motorola device supporting Gemini Advanced subscriptions. This isn’t surprising, considering the Pixel 9 Pro (review) and Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched with similar offers for the advanced AI platform.

What Does Google's Gemini Advanced Offer?

Gemini Advanced is powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, which boasts a processing capacity of 1,000,000 tokens, a significant upgrade from the 32,000 tokens supported by the standard Gemini model. This enhanced AI provides advanced reasoning, creative collaboration, and coding capabilities.

Additionally, it works seamlessly with Google apps and services like Google Docs and Gmail, offering users a more robust and efficient assistant experience.

Samsung may further enhance the Galaxy S25’s capabilities by allowing users to set Gemini Advanced as the default AI assistant. Reports suggest that One UI 7 could enable users to replace Bixby with Gemini or Gemini Advanced, a feature currently unavailable on the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units show round-off corners. / © Roland Quandt

The Galaxy S25 series, paired with a free Gemini Advanced trial, could redefine AI integration on Samsung devices. If implemented, this collaboration with Google might elevate the Galaxy ecosystem, providing users with more powerful AI tools and greater flexibility.

While there's no official word from Samsung, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra are tipped to debut on January 22 at a major Galaxy Unpacked in California. Aside from the three flagship smartphones, the South Koreans are rumored to preview the Galaxy Ring 2 and the unnamed new Galaxy XR headset that runs on Google's XR platform.

