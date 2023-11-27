Hate or Love It: Galaxy S24 Ultra Appears in Live Photos

Less than a couple of months from now, Samsung is anticipated to announce the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra . Before we even get there, plenty of leaks have already revealed the design of the flagship trio , which by the looks of it will incorporate flat panels, especially on the Ultra. This is further confirmed based on the alleged real-life photos of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Following the pictured dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S24 trio, photos of the alleged Galaxy S24 Ultra prototype have also made its way on the internet over the weekend.

Courtesy of X user DavidMa05368498, the device resembles the computer-generated renders for the Ultra model, which is having flat glass panels and boxy form factor compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It can be seen that the front is almost completely plane, except for the side bezels that slightly slope towards the frame.

Alleged real-life photos of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra / © X/u/DavidMa05368498

Most of the components like buttons and camera sensors wrapped by metal rings are seemingly unchanged. The S Pen can also be seen that slightly protrudes at the bottom section, indicating of unmoved S Pen silo location.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra does feature a different exterior when put side by side with its predecessor. It is just unknown what would be ergonomics or feel of the device with these changes.

Thinner bezels on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Leaker Ice Universe has shared a separate photo of the Galaxy S24 Ultra that compares its bezels to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. And if anything about this is to believe, then the upcoming premium flagship would get thinner top and bottom bezels while the sides will be midge wider than before. At the same time, this gives a clearer view of the new titanium frame, which is replacing the aluminum alloy.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra bezels vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra / © X/u/IceUniverse

Beyond the design and build, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is touted to feature a much brighter type of AMOLED screen in the same resolution and display size. In addition, it should boot on Android 14 OS with skinned One UI 6 on top while it enlists Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy, an updated 200 MP camera, and 5000 mAh battery.

Per rumor, Samsung is said to hold its next Unpacked event on January 17th in San Jose where the Galaxy S24 series is expected to be unveiled. It was also detailed that pre-orders are commencing right after the announcement, while the first shipments and availability should start on January 26th.

Additionally, Samsung's first smart ring tracker unofficially called Galaxy Ring may be tagged at the launch as well. However, aside from the usual health and fitness tracking, not much else is known about this wearable.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S24's design? Do you prefer its updated form factor? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.