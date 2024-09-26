Samsung's Fan Edition enters the next round with the Galaxy S24 FE. The smartphone represents the new lower end of the current S lineup and brings the high-end features to a more affordable price range. Read the first nextpit test of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to find out exactly why this only works in theory and what compromises the FE makes compared to the "big" S24.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes in the current Samsung design with the flat frame and the three camera modules on the back. The frame is made of Armour aluminum-just like its larger S-series siblings-and has a correspondingly high-quality feel. The S24 FE definitely gives you the feeling of holding a "real" high-end smartphone in your hands.

The glass on the front and back has been upgraded compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE we tested earlier this year: Samsung relies on Gorilla Glass Victus+ instead of Gorilla Glass 5 for the S24 FE. Like its predecessor, the S24 FE also has IP68 certification again.

If you hold the predecessor and successor next to each other, you will notice that the FE has grown by 2024. At 6.7 inches, the display is now at the same level as the S24+—the S23 FE was still 6.4 inches. The smartphone itself has also grown along with the screen, namely by 4 cm in length and 1 cm in width.

The 120 Hz display can now also reduce the refresh rate to up to 1 Hz to save energy. With the S23 FE, the minimum was still 60 Hz. The brightness has also increased by 450 nits to 1900 nits (peak) and 200 nits to 1200 nits (HBM). In the late summer sun in Berlin, this also ensures perfect readability outdoors, although current top smartphones can achieve even more.