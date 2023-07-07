Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE Exynos Chip Could Disappoint Fans

Last month, it was tipped that the Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2200 which is the same chip fitted on the European variant of the Galaxy S22 . While the silicon is still capable up to the present day, it was stricken with issues such as poor efficiency and overheating compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 counterpart. Today, a benchmark listing confirms this older chip is powering the upcoming Fan Edition device.

As discovered in a GeekBench repository and shared by tipster @sondesix, the Galaxy S23 FE carries an SM-711B model number. But what's interesting is the motherboard with "s5e9925" branding it uses, which is an equivalent component for the Exynos 2200. Furthermore, the clock speed of the octa-core processor supports that this is indeed the last year's mobile chipset.

Also read: Know the difference between Snapdragon and Exynos

Benchmark of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE on GeekBench shows an Exynos 2200 chipset. / © Twitter/u/sondesx

However, the benchmark listing doesn't tell if we could be seeing the Exynos as the lone SoC offered for the Galaxy S23 FE. At the same time, we are yet to see if Samsung has addressed the problems associated with the chip. There is still a chance that Samsung may offer a Snapdragon variant for other countries and regions, but so far, there are no solid leads to support this case.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shares the same design language as the Galaxy S23. / © SmartPrix

Besides the chip, the Galaxy S23 FE boasts 8 GB of RAM, and it could be paired with 128 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 13 OS with OneUI 5 skinned on top. Other features mentioned earlier include a 4500 mAh battery, a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, and an upgraded 50 MP camera.

It is expected the Galaxy S23 FE will be announced in Q3 2023 and will be released immediately in select markets. Meanwhile, a wider availability could only happen at the end of the year. There is no word yet on the pricing of the budget Samsung flagship phone, but it should retail below the vanilla Galaxy S23 (review) which is currently priced at $799.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Can't wait for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? You can already buy the Galaxy S23 with a newer and better Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. To device database

Would you be okay using the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with an Exynos 2200 processor? We'd like to hear your opinions on this.