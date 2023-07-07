Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE Exynos Chip Could Disappoint Fans

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit samsung galaxy s23 test 05
© nextpit

Last month, it was tipped that the Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2200 which is the same chip fitted on the European variant of the Galaxy S22. While the silicon is still capable up to the present day, it was stricken with issues such as poor efficiency and overheating compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 counterpart. Today, a benchmark listing confirms this older chip is powering the upcoming Fan Edition device.

As discovered in a GeekBench repository and shared by tipster @sondesix, the Galaxy S23 FE carries an SM-711B model number. But what's interesting is the motherboard with "s5e9925" branding it uses, which is an equivalent component for the Exynos 2200. Furthermore, the clock speed of the octa-core processor supports that this is indeed the last year's mobile chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Benchmark of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE on GeekBench shows an Exynos 2200 chipset. / © Twitter/u/sondesx

However, the benchmark listing doesn't tell if we could be seeing the Exynos as the lone SoC offered for the Galaxy S23 FE. At the same time, we are yet to see if Samsung has addressed the problems associated with the chip. There is still a chance that Samsung may offer a Snapdragon variant for other countries and regions, but so far, there are no solid leads to support this case.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE picture
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shares the same design language as the Galaxy S23. / © SmartPrix

Besides the chip, the Galaxy S23 FE boasts 8 GB of RAM, and it could be paired with 128 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 13 OS with OneUI 5 skinned on top. Other features mentioned earlier include a 4500 mAh battery, a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, and an upgraded 50 MP camera.

It is expected the Galaxy S23 FE will be announced in Q3 2023 and will be released immediately in select markets. Meanwhile, a wider availability could only happen at the end of the year. There is no word yet on the pricing of the budget Samsung flagship phone, but it should retail below the vanilla Galaxy S23 (review) which is currently priced at $799.

Would you be okay using the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with an Exynos 2200 processor? We'd like to hear your opinions on this.

Via: Sam Mobile Source: sondesix/Twitter

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing